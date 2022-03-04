Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

On Friday evening, Huddersfield Town will welcome Peterborough United to the John Smith’s Stadium in the Championship, hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games. Posh, meanwhile, travel to John Smith’s Stadium after pushing Manchester City to a 2-0 defeat in the FA Cup fifth round earlier this week.

Best Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Championship game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Huddersfield 8/13 Draw 3/1 Peterborough 5/1

How to claim a Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United free bet

Claiming the Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at John Smith’s Stadium for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Championship clash between Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United betting tips and prediction

This will be the sides’ second encounter this season, after a 1-1 draw in the opposite fixture in November. Huddersfield Town kept up their good form with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City away from home on Sunday.

Carlos Corberan’s side has gone undefeated in each of their past 17 games in all competitions, dating back to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough in November.

Huddersfield Town is presently third in the EFL Championship table, two points behind second-placed Bournemouth, with 59 points from 35 games.

In the meanwhile, Peterborough United was knocked out of the FA Cup the previous time they played, losing 2-0 to Premier League champions Manchester City.

They’ll now travel to the EFL Championship, where they’ve gone 11 games without a win and only two draws in that time. Peterborough United is now in danger of relegation, sitting at the bottom of the league standings with only 21 points from 33 games.

The encounter on Friday pits two teams from different ends of the EFL Championship table against each other, with Huddersfield Town plainly superior. We believe the hosts will win all three points and consolidate their place in the top tier of the standings.

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United betting tips: Huddersfield to win @ 8/13 with bet365