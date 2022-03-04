Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Huddersfield Town takes on Peterborough United at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday, looking to climb into second place in the EFL Championship table. You can watch live for free by following our simple guide below.

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United preview

Following a 0-2 Championship triumph against Birmingham City, Huddersfield is looking to win again. Huddersfield Town had 40% possession and seven shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Levi Colwill (27′) and Lewis O’Brien (44′) scored for Huddersfield Town. Birmingham City had 11 shots on goal, only two of which were on target.

The Huddersfield Town backline has earned a lot of respect in recent weeks, as evidenced by their recent results. Huddersfield Town has been frugal in recent games, with only two goals going past their goalkeeper in their last six games.

Whereas Peterborough United will be looking to make amends after losing their last game in FA Cup action to Manchester City.

Peterborough United had 24% possession and five shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Manchester City, on the other hand, had 23 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Manchester City’s goals came from Riyad Mahrez (60′) and Jack Grealish (67′).

The numbers don’t lie: Peterborough United has been outscored in five of their last six games, resulting in a total of nine goals conceded. Peterborough United’s flaws in the defense have been exposed. However, that sort of tendency isn’t guaranteed to continue in the next game.

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United team news

Huddersfield team news

Due to injuries, Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons, and Tino Anjorin will all miss Friday’s game.

Huddersfield predicted line-up

Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Colwill, Toffolo; Russell, Hogg, O’Brien; Thomas, Ward, Koroma

Peterborough team news

Joel Randall, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, and Jack Taylor will all be out for the visitors due to injuries.

Peterborough predicted lineup

Benda; Knight, Edwards, Kent; Ward, Fuchs, Norburn, Coulson; Szmodics; Morton, Marriott

