Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Monday evening, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town will face a battle in the Championship, with only one point separating the two promotion contenders. Given their recent unreliability, both teams enter the match at the John Smith’s Stadium in desperate need of three points to keep their lead over the seventh place.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Odds

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Predictions

Last Friday, Huddersfield Town got back on track by defeating 10-man Hull City 1-0 away from home.

Prior to it, they had gone on a four-game losing streak, with one draw and three losses, including a 2-1 setback to Nottingham Forest on March 7 that ended their FA Cup run.

Huddersfield Town moved up to fourth place in the EFL Championship table after beating the Tigers, with 66 points from 40 games.

Meanwhile, Luton Town was held to a 1-1 tie by Peterborough United last time out, resulting in a share of the spoils.

Since a 2-1 defeat to QPR in March, they have gone unbeaten in each of their previous four games, winning two wins and two draws.

Monday’s game has all the makings of a good contest, with only one point and one place between the two teams on the table. In each of their last three meetings, the prizes have been shared, and we expect this trend to continue with the game concluding in another tie.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Following up on their 0-1 Championship success over Hull City, Huddersfield will be hoping for more of the same.

Huddersfield Town had 54 percent possession and 23 shots on goal, with 8 on target, in the encounter. Harry Toffolo (79′) was the only Huddersfield Town player to score. Hull City had seven shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Whereas Luton Town drew 1-1 with Peterborough United in their most recent Championship match.

Luton Town had 51% possession and 9 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Danny Hylton (49′) was the lone player to score for Luton Town. Peterborough United had 18 shots on goal, 6 of which were on target, against them. Peterborough United’s goal came from Jonson Clarke-Harris (87′).

How to Watch Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town ?

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town will take place on 11th April 2022.

What time does Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Kick Off?

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town will kick off at 23:45.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Huddersfield Team News

Huddersfield Town are still without injured players Ryan Schofield (shoulder), Rolando Aarons (leg), and Alex Vallejo (knee).

Huddersfield Predicted Line Up: Lee Nicholls; Pipa, Tom Lees, Levi Colwill, Harry Toffolo; Danel Sinani, Jon Russell, Lewis O’Brien; Sorba Thomas, Daniel Ward, Josh Koroma

Luton Town Team News

Cameron Jerome, Alex Palmer, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, and Jed Steer have all been ruled out of Monday’s game due to injuries.

Luton Town Predicted Line Up: James Shea; Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Peter Kioso; James Bree, Henri Lansbury, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Amarii Bell; Danny Hylton, Elijah Adebayo

