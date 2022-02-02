Huddersfield Town vs Derby County prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Wednesday, Derby County will visit John Smith’s Stadium for a Championship match against Huddersfield Town.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 3rd February 2022

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Prediction

Huddersfield Town are in good form and will be trying to climb into the playoff places. They face a Derby County team that has been inconsistent in recent weeks, and most football betting sites believe they will win all three points.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Derby County @ 26/25 with Betuk.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Betting Tips

Huddersfield come into this match with a 1-1 draw against Stoke City in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town had 42 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, five of them were on target, in that encounter. Josh Koroma was the lone player for Huddersfield Town to score. Stoke City had 16 shots on goal, with eight of them finding the back of the net. Stoke City’s goal came from Jacob Brown.

Derby County drew 2-2 with Birmingham City in their most recent Championship encounter.

Derby County had 60% possession and 16 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Luke Plange and Krystian Bielik scored for Derby County. Birmingham City had 13 shots on goal, with four of them being on target. Birmingham City’s goals came from Lyle Taylor and Scott Hogan.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Betting Odds

Match Winner

[email protected] 26/25 with BetUK

Draw @ 9/4 with BetUK

Derby County @ 29/10 with BetUK

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/5

Under 2.5 @ 16/25

