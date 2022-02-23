Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipines
Home News huddersfield town vs cardiff city betting offers free bets and betting tips

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Updated

46 seconds ago

on

1005811106
Huddersfield town welcome Cardiff City to the John Smith’s Stadium tonight and we have a selection of the best Championship betting offers available for the match, plus the latest odds and a free betting tip. 
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting offers & free bets
Below is our selection of the best Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting offers and free bets available for tonight’s game.
To claim any one of them, just click on your preferred free bet below.
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City at one of the best Championship betting sites, take a look at our preferred options on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting tips 

Currently in fifth place in the Championship, in-form Huddersfield Town get ready to welcome 19th-placed Cardiff City to the John Smith’s Stadium later this evening.

Last time out, the Terriers got the better of league-leaders Fulham away from home thanks to goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes to make it 14 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Prior to that, Huddersfield fans had to endure two back-to-back drab stalemates against Sheffield United and Preston North End.

And, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City, & Sheffield United within touching distance of the Terriers in the Championship table (and with games in hand) it’s imperative that Carlos Corberan’s side eke out a 7th consecutive win at the John Smith’s Stadium come 19:45 this evening.

Their opponent, Cardiff City have rediscovered a touch of form in recent weeks, winning 2-0 against Coventry City, and drawing 1-1 vs Blackpool at the weekend to make it two games without a loss.

The recent upturn in results for Steve Morrison’s side has seen them pull 15 points clear of the relegation battle, so Cardiff will no doubt view tonight’s match as a chance to begin their climb up the rankings.

Not least because Cardiff’s recent form against Huddersfield both home and away has been nothing short of outstanding:

The Bluebirds have won four of the last five games against the Terriers, losing none, and drawing once.

Morrison’s side has also remained unbeaten at the John Smith’s Stadium in seven games. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2003 for the last time Huddersfield defeated Cardiff on their home patch.

Cardiff City also won the reverse fixture back in November, 2-1, thanks to two goals from Kieffer Moore.

There’s no doubting that Huddersfield are the better team – you just need to look at the league standings and recent form to work that out.

But, when betting, there are times when you just have to vouch for the underdog, and -based on the above- we think that Cardiff City could have Huddersfield’s number…

As such, we’ll be using the superb Bet Builder tool at bet365 to wager on Cardiff to win and both teams to receive cards at odds of 3/1, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £40.00 (inclusive of the original stake).

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting tip: Watford and Crystal Palace to draw with Dennis to score at any time @ 14/1 at bet365

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City odds: Huddersfield betting favourites to grab a crucial home win

Bookmakers see Huddersfield as the betting favourites at 7/5. Cardiff City can be backed as underdogs at 2/1, while a draw is listed at 11/5 at bet365.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Huddersfield Town 7/5 Bet365 logo
Draw 11/5 Bet365 logo
Cardiff City 2/1 Bet365 logo

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City team news

Huddersfield Town team news vs Cardiff City

The Terriers will be without several first-team regulars for the home game against the Bluebirds tonight, including Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Pipa Faustino Anjorin, and Rolando Aarons.

Huddersfield Town predicted XI

Nicholls; Toffolo, Lees, Pearson, Turton; O’Brien, Hogg, Russell; Koroma, Ward, Thomas

Cardiff City team news vs Huddersfield Town

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds have injury concerns all of their own, with Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison set to miss out this evening, the latter of whom will likely miss the rest of the year through injury.

Other than that, expect to see Cardiff boss Steve Morrison name a largely unchanged side to the one that started the game against Blackpool on Saturday.

Cardiff City predicted XI

Smithies; Bagan, McGuinness, Flint, Ng, Drameh; Vaulks, Wintle, Doyle; Hugill, Davies

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City last five results

Huddersfield Town last five results: WWDDW

  • 19/02/22 CHA Fulham 1 Huddersfield 2
  • 12/02/22 CHA Huddersfield 0 Sheffield United 0
  • 09/02/22 CHA Preston North End 0 Huddersfield 0
  • 05/02/22 FC Huddersfield 1 Barnsley 0
  • 02/02/22 CHA Huddersfield 2 Derby County 0

Key: CHA – Championship; FC – FA Cup

Cardiff City last five results: LWLWD

  • 19/02/22 CHA Cardiff City 1 Blackpool 1
  • 15/02/22 CHA Cardiff City 2 Coventry City 0
  • 12/02/22 CHA Millwall 2 Cardiff City 1
  • 09/01/22 CHA Cardiff 4 Peterborough 0
  • 02/02/22 CHA Liverpool 3 Cardiff City 1

Key: CHA – Championship; FC – FA Cup

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City H2H record 

Huddersfield Town wins: 1
Cardiff City wins: 12
Draws: 5
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens