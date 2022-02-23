Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Huddersfield town welcome Cardiff City to the John Smith’s Stadium tonight and we have a selection of the best Championship betting offers available for the match, plus the latest odds and a free betting tip.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting tips

Currently in fifth place in the Championship, in-form Huddersfield Town get ready to welcome 19th-placed Cardiff City to the John Smith’s Stadium later this evening.

Last time out, the Terriers got the better of league-leaders Fulham away from home thanks to goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes to make it 14 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Prior to that, Huddersfield fans had to endure two back-to-back drab stalemates against Sheffield United and Preston North End.

And, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City, & Sheffield United within touching distance of the Terriers in the Championship table (and with games in hand) it’s imperative that Carlos Corberan’s side eke out a 7th consecutive win at the John Smith’s Stadium come 19:45 this evening.

Their opponent, Cardiff City have rediscovered a touch of form in recent weeks, winning 2-0 against Coventry City, and drawing 1-1 vs Blackpool at the weekend to make it two games without a loss.

The recent upturn in results for Steve Morrison’s side has seen them pull 15 points clear of the relegation battle, so Cardiff will no doubt view tonight’s match as a chance to begin their climb up the rankings.

Not least because Cardiff’s recent form against Huddersfield both home and away has been nothing short of outstanding:

The Bluebirds have won four of the last five games against the Terriers, losing none, and drawing once.

Morrison’s side has also remained unbeaten at the John Smith’s Stadium in seven games. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2003 for the last time Huddersfield defeated Cardiff on their home patch.

Cardiff City also won the reverse fixture back in November, 2-1, thanks to two goals from Kieffer Moore.

There’s no doubting that Huddersfield are the better team – you just need to look at the league standings and recent form to work that out.

But, when betting, there are times when you just have to vouch for the underdog, and -based on the above- we think that Cardiff City could have Huddersfield’s number…

As such, we’ll be using the superb Bet Builder tool at bet365 to wager on Cardiff to win and both teams to receive cards at odds of 3/1, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £40.00 (inclusive of the original stake).

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City odds: Huddersfield betting favourites to grab a crucial home win

Bookmakers see Huddersfield as the betting favourites at 7/5. Cardiff City can be backed as underdogs at 2/1, while a draw is listed at 11/5 at bet365.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City team news

Huddersfield Town team news vs Cardiff City

The Terriers will be without several first-team regulars for the home game against the Bluebirds tonight, including Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Pipa Faustino Anjorin, and Rolando Aarons.

Huddersfield Town predicted XI

Nicholls; Toffolo, Lees, Pearson, Turton; O’Brien, Hogg, Russell; Koroma, Ward, Thomas

Cardiff City team news vs Huddersfield Town

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds have injury concerns all of their own, with Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison set to miss out this evening, the latter of whom will likely miss the rest of the year through injury.

Other than that, expect to see Cardiff boss Steve Morrison name a largely unchanged side to the one that started the game against Blackpool on Saturday.

Cardiff City predicted XI

Smithies; Bagan, McGuinness, Flint, Ng, Drameh; Vaulks, Wintle, Doyle; Hugill, Davies

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City last five results

Huddersfield Town last five results: WWDDW

19/02/22 CHA Fulham 1 Huddersfield 2

12/02/22 CHA Huddersfield 0 Sheffield United 0

09/02/22 CHA Preston North End 0 Huddersfield 0

05/02/22 FC Huddersfield 1 Barnsley 0

02/02/22 CHA Huddersfield 2 Derby County 0

Key: CHA – Championship; FC – FA Cup

Cardiff City last five results: LWLWD

19/02/22 CHA Cardiff City 1 Blackpool 1

15/02/22 CHA Cardiff City 2 Coventry City 0

12/02/22 CHA Millwall 2 Cardiff City 1

09/01/22 CHA Cardiff 4 Peterborough 0

02/02/22 CHA Liverpool 3 Cardiff City 1

Key: CHA – Championship; FC – FA Cup

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City H2H record

Huddersfield Town wins: 1

Cardiff City wins: 12

Draws: 5