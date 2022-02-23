Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
- 20+ betting offers for all customers
- Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
- Great live streaming and mobile app
Debit cards
PayPal
PaysafeCard
Apple Pay
Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
- Superb deals on system bets
- Great bookie for football betting
Debit card
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.
Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet
- Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
- Some 40 different sports you can bet on
- Comprehensive range of betting offers
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
Trustly
Apple Pay
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
- The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
- Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
- Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
Debit cards
PayPal
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
- BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
- Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
- Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration.
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
- Betting platform of LiveScore service
- BOG and live streams of horse races
- Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
Debit cards
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
- Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
- Strong in-play betting service
- Fun FIVES game free to play
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
Qualifying Bets must be made as a minimum £10 in one go and only the ‘win’ part of your bet will count, i.e. two £5 bets each-way (with a total stake of £10) will not be a Qualifying Bet, whereas with a £10 each-way bet (a total stake of £20), £10 would count and therefore would be a Qualifying Bet. If you make a Qualifying Bet, you may claim £20 in free bets, which will consist of two £10 free bet token(s) (“Free Bet Token/s”), subject to the requirements and restrictions applicable to Free Bet Tokens as set out below. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet. Minimum qualifying odds of 1/2 (decimal price 1.5); and if an accumulator or a multiple bet, has odds greater than 1/100 (decimal price 1.01) per selection.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- Newly launched UK bookmaker
- Range of payment methods to choose from
- Excellent selection of sports markets
Debit cards
PayPal
ecoPayz
MuchBetter
Trustly
PaysafeCard
Deposit of £10 and place bets to the value of £10 or more to get a £30 Free Bet. To get the offer you must activate your account from your registered email. One-time stake of £10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned. The bonus must be wagered 50 (fifty) times before a withdrawal can be made. Winnings from the free bet bonus will be capped at £20. To be eligible for the bonus you must register your account through this page.
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting offers and free bets
If you want to bet on Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City at one of the best Championship betting sites, take a look at our preferred options on the list below:
- bet365 – Best for football betting markets
- Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
- BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
- LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
- 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting tips
Currently in fifth place in the Championship, in-form Huddersfield Town get ready to welcome 19th-placed Cardiff City to the John Smith’s Stadium later this evening.
Last time out, the Terriers got the better of league-leaders Fulham away from home thanks to goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes to make it 14 games unbeaten in all competitions.
Prior to that, Huddersfield fans had to endure two back-to-back drab stalemates against Sheffield United and Preston North End.
And, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City, & Sheffield United within touching distance of the Terriers in the Championship table (and with games in hand) it’s imperative that Carlos Corberan’s side eke out a 7th consecutive win at the John Smith’s Stadium come 19:45 this evening.
Their opponent, Cardiff City have rediscovered a touch of form in recent weeks, winning 2-0 against Coventry City, and drawing 1-1 vs Blackpool at the weekend to make it two games without a loss.
The recent upturn in results for Steve Morrison’s side has seen them pull 15 points clear of the relegation battle, so Cardiff will no doubt view tonight’s match as a chance to begin their climb up the rankings.
Not least because Cardiff’s recent form against Huddersfield both home and away has been nothing short of outstanding:
The Bluebirds have won four of the last five games against the Terriers, losing none, and drawing once.
Morrison’s side has also remained unbeaten at the John Smith’s Stadium in seven games. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2003 for the last time Huddersfield defeated Cardiff on their home patch.
Cardiff City also won the reverse fixture back in November, 2-1, thanks to two goals from Kieffer Moore.
There’s no doubting that Huddersfield are the better team – you just need to look at the league standings and recent form to work that out.
But, when betting, there are times when you just have to vouch for the underdog, and -based on the above- we think that Cardiff City could have Huddersfield’s number…
As such, we’ll be using the superb Bet Builder tool at bet365 to wager on Cardiff to win and both teams to receive cards at odds of 3/1, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £40.00 (inclusive of the original stake).
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City betting tip: Watford and Crystal Palace to draw with Dennis to score at any time @ 14/1 at bet365
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City odds: Huddersfield betting favourites to grab a crucial home win
Bookmakers see Huddersfield as the betting favourites at 7/5. Cardiff City can be backed as underdogs at 2/1, while a draw is listed at 11/5 at bet365.
Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Huddersfield Town
|7/5
|Draw
|11/5
|Cardiff City
|2/1
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City team news
Huddersfield Town team news vs Cardiff City
The Terriers will be without several first-team regulars for the home game against the Bluebirds tonight, including Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Pipa Faustino Anjorin, and Rolando Aarons.
Huddersfield Town predicted XI
Nicholls; Toffolo, Lees, Pearson, Turton; O’Brien, Hogg, Russell; Koroma, Ward, Thomas
Cardiff City team news vs Huddersfield Town
Meanwhile, the Bluebirds have injury concerns all of their own, with Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison set to miss out this evening, the latter of whom will likely miss the rest of the year through injury.
Other than that, expect to see Cardiff boss Steve Morrison name a largely unchanged side to the one that started the game against Blackpool on Saturday.
Cardiff City predicted XI
Smithies; Bagan, McGuinness, Flint, Ng, Drameh; Vaulks, Wintle, Doyle; Hugill, Davies
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City last five results
Huddersfield Town last five results: WWDDW
- 19/02/22 CHA Fulham 1 Huddersfield 2
- 12/02/22 CHA Huddersfield 0 Sheffield United 0
- 09/02/22 CHA Preston North End 0 Huddersfield 0
- 05/02/22 FC Huddersfield 1 Barnsley 0
- 02/02/22 CHA Huddersfield 2 Derby County 0
Key: CHA – Championship; FC – FA Cup
Cardiff City last five results: LWLWD
- 19/02/22 CHA Cardiff City 1 Blackpool 1
- 15/02/22 CHA Cardiff City 2 Coventry City 0
- 12/02/22 CHA Millwall 2 Cardiff City 1
- 09/01/22 CHA Cardiff 4 Peterborough 0
- 02/02/22 CHA Liverpool 3 Cardiff City 1
Key: CHA – Championship; FC – FA Cup
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City H2H record
