Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Championship for free

When Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth will face off at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, they will be hoping to enjoy an interesting match together.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth preview

After losing all five meetings with the Cherries since 2018, the hosts will be anxious to win this one. In their most recent match, Huddersfield was defeated 2-0 by Millwall away from home. Since a 3-0 win over Peterborough United on March 4, they have failed to win their past three games in all competitions, losing twice and drawing once.

Huddersfield Town is presently third in the EFL Championship table with 63 points from 38 games, three points behind their Saturday opponents.

Reading held Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium in their most recent match. The Cherries have only lost one of their last seven games before Saturday’s match. On March 5, they were defeated 2-1 by Preston North End.

Bournemouth will fancy their chances of getting back on track this weekend, as they face the team they have beaten in each of the previous five encounters between the two sides.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth team news

Huddersfield team news

The visitors will be without Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, and Alex Vallejo, who are all out due to injuries.

Huddersfield predicted line-up

Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Lewis O’Brien, Jon Russell, Danel Sinani; Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes.

Bournemouth team news

Injuries have kept Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, and Leif Davis out of the lineup, while David Brooks is still out.

Bournemouth predicted lineup

Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Todd Cantwell; Jaidon Anthony, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie.

