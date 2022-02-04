Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Huddersfield Town will be back in action on Saturday when they take on Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round at John Smith’s Stadium.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 5th February

Kick-Off: 4:00 pm BST, John Smith’s Stadium

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley prediction

Huddersfield Town enter this match on the back of a 2-0 victory over Derby County in the Championship in midweek.

The Terriers failed to break the deadlock for over an hour but late goals from Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes meant they take full points from the home encounter.

Carlos Corberan’s side are a top candidate for a Championship play-off spot this season. They are unbeaten in their previous 10 league matches, occupying fifth place in the table.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are enduring an awful form at the moment, with the Tykes losing their last five Championship matches on the trot.

The Colliers are at the bottom of the league table, with the team managing a meagre 14 points from 28 matches. They have won only two of their 28 matches so far, losing 18 league games.

Considering the form of the two sides, Huddersfield Town should claim an easy victory on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley prediction: Huddersfield 2 Barnsley 0 @ 7/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley betting tips

Huddersfield Town are pushing for a Championship play-off spot this season. And considering their performances so far, they are top favourites to finish in the top six by the end of the campaign.

The Terriers are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches and have won five of them. Their most recent victory came against Derby County who fought hard for over an hour but conceded two late goals to lose the game.

They look too good for Barnsley and shouldn’t have any difficulties for a victory this weekend.

The Tykes are at the bottom of the table, managing only two victories in the entire campaign so far.

They have now lost five league matches on the trot, with the Colliers failing to score a goal in the last three.

Their troubles are expected to continue this Saturday, and considering their lack of attacking quality, Huddersfield should keep a clean sheet in this match.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley betting tip: To win To Nil @ 11/1 with bet365

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley match odds

Huddersfield Town @ 7/10 with bet365

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Barnsley @ 17/4 with bet365

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 68/67 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 41/50 with bet365

