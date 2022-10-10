Travis Kelce vs Las Vegas Raiders Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Monday Night offers us a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Mondays prop bet offerings.

Travis Kelce vs Raiders Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips

Best NFL Player Prop Betting Sites

Travis Kelce vs Raiders Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Travis Kelce over 0.50 TD receptions @ -103 with BetOnline

Kelce has a solid opportunity to catch a TD pass tonight, and has a TD reception in three of his last four matchups. Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes have hooked up for 38 TD passes since 2018, and it’s a good bet they’ll connect tonight against a Raiders defense allowing 1.8 scoring strikes per contest.

Travis Kelce vs Raiders Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Travis Kelce under 74.5 receiving yards @ +110 with BetOnline

Kelce should find the end zone Monday night, but I’m not certain he’ll have a big yardage night against a Raiders defense allowing 54.6 receiving yards to the TE position. Kelce averages 12.1 yards per reception, and I’m not sure if he’ll see enough targets to exceed the oddsmakers number. Vegas also allows seven targets per contest and while Kelce has gone over the total twice this season, the Raiders are going to try and lock him down, and he won’t reach the number tonight.

Travis Kelce vs Raiders Prop Bet Odds