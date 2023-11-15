How To Win Real Money Betting On NFL TNF Week 11 With USA Sports Betting Sites

Would you like to win real money betting on Thursday Night Football this week? Check out the best USA sports betting sites here ahead of Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens on NFL Week 1.

How To Win Real Money Betting On NFL TNF Week 11

You can win real money by opening accounts and depositing with the sportsbooks on this page and earning thousands of dollars in free bets.

Learn how to bet on Thursday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals by just following the simple steps below.

Best NFL TNF Week 11 USA Sports Betting Sites

NFL TNF Week 11 Betting Guide

There are lots of betting options for NFL TNF – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our Bengals @ Ravens predictions and picks here.

Moneyline Betting

NFL Week 11 gets going with Cincinnati on the road to face the Ravens in what will be their second clash of the season. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Ravens are the big favourites to win at -200, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $50.00 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Bengals at +170 will profit $170.

Baltimore Ravens -200

Cincinnati Bengals +170

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The spread with Bovada sits at 46 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decided if you think there will be more (or less) than 46 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 44 points will profit $90.91.

Over 46 -110

Under 46 -110

Handicap Betting

With the TNF game looking a bit one-sided and the Ravens the hot favorites, then the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favoured but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Bengals with a +4.0 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.91.

Baltimore Ravens (-4.0) -110

Cincinnati Bengals (+4.0) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Winning NFL TNF Week 11 Betting Picks

Joe Burrow under 257.5 passing yards -110

Joe Mixon over 54.5 rushing yards -110

Joe Burrow has averaged just 245 passing yards per game in the NFL this season and the Bengals will look to utilise their run game against a suffocating Ravens defense. He tallied just 222 passing yards in their matchup earlier this year.

Mixon is averaging almost 60 rushing yards per game in 2023 and he put up 59 yards in September against Baltimore. These are our two favourite picks for Thursday Night Football and should win.