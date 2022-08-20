How To Win £140 With Our Boxing Expert’s Joshua vs Usyk Betting Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

ANTHONY JOSHUA takes on Oleksandr Usyk in the hope of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world on Saturday night. Usyk aims to defend his WBA-Super, IBF and WBO world titles for the first time in this mouth-watering rematch.

If you back our tip for this colossal heavyweight rematch, you literally cannot lose. No matter whether the tip doesn’t come in, you will still be in profit thanks to this outstanding offer from Bet UK.

The bet which our boxing expert Paul Kelly has picked is for Anthony Joshua to win by KO/TKO. This is priced at 3/1 with Bet UK. So if the bet comes in, you will win £80 off a £20 stake, plus receive £60 in free bets! If it loses, you will still be in profit as you will be awarded your £60 in free bets. It really is that simple!

To back our boxing expert’s Usyk vs Joshua 2 Undercard best bet, follow these steps:

How To Place A Bet On Our Joshua vs Usyk Betting Tips



Bet UK are among the best bookmakers for prospective customers looking for a new platform, and it is just as easy to claim. Take a look the steps listed below to find out how you can redeem £60 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to Bet UK Deposit and place a bet of £20+, at odds of 1/2 or greater. Receive £60 in Free Bets (4x£10 & 4x£5)

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £20+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 Betting Tip: AJ To Win By KO/TKO

Our excitement for this much awaited rematch is nearing boiling point and our tip for the Joshua vs Usyk II is an exciting one. We have gone with a stoppage victory for the British golden boy and here is why.

Anthony Joshua can join an elite list of legendary heavyweights tonight by becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world. That list includes the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Lennox Lewis and of course Muhammad Ali.

Joshua has all the physical advantages over Usyk, and just needs to use them in his favour to break down the Ukrainian. If Joshua can throw hurtful combinations to the body and head of the 35-year-old, he will hurt him with his extreme power and strength.

In the first fight, Team AJ got the tactics completely wrong. This time around Joshua’s new trainer, the legendary Robert Garcia, will have an astute game plan for the 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist and will know what he needs to do to win his three world title belts back from Oleksandr Usyk.

There is no doubt it will be a tough fight against one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, but it is doable for Joshua for sure.

You can take advantage of Bet UK’s generous welcome offer for new customers, which includes £60 in free bets when you deposit just £20. So if you put your £20 qualifying bet on our tip plus then get your £60 in free, you would enjoy a massive £140 in returns if the bet wins. Even if the bet doesn’t win, you will still come away with £60 in free bets which you can use on any of Bet UK’s vast markets.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Tip: Anthony Joshua to win by KO/TKO @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Do not miss out on our exclusive insight and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out our Joshua vs Usyk 2 preview, predictions and betting tips page ahead of this highly anticipated mega-fight in the heavyweight division.

Best Boxing Free Bets 1. Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 Odds

Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Also be sure to check out the best free bet offers available on the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight from our trusted betting partners.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 8/15 Anthony Joshua 13/8 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.