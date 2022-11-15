How To Watch World Cup 2022 In USA For FREE: World Cup Soccer Streams USA

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins this weekend we are on hand to guide you through how to access live broadcasting courtesy of JazzSports.

World Cup 2022 Preview

Brazil are the favorites heading into the tournament which begins in just over a week’s time on Sunday, November 20 as Qatar and Ecuador kick us off in Group A.

Lionel Messi will begin what appears to be one last attempt at winning a World Cup with Argentina, who come in as second favorites.

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez is expected to have a significant impact on the side who won Copa America last year, dismissing Brazil in the final.

World Cup 2018 winners France will be without Paul Pogba for the tournament by way of injury, but will certainly enter as one of the strongest bids to win a second consecutive title.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will join forces to create a deadly threat to goal and a supporting cast of Christopher Nkunku, Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni as well as Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde at the back, the French are stacked.

England fans have finally found out Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar which includes the likes of Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson and James Maddison.

Following a heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the 2018 World Cup to Croatia and further calamity in the Euro 2020 final versus Italy last year, this is Southgate’s final roll of the dice.

2010 winners Spain are bringing a young squad to Qatar, highlighting a new generation. Led by Barcelona midfielder Pedri alongside Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Rodri and Pau Torres, the Spaniards have set themselves up nicely.

2014 winners Germany will be without RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for the competition, but still benefit from a deep squad with plenty of talent. Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry offer Deutschland plenty of options going forward.

Antonio Rudiger and Sebastian Sule is the likely centre-back pairing for manager Hans-Dieter Flick at his first World Cup in charge (assistant from 2006-14).

Many are led to believe that both the Netherlands (+1400) and Portugal (+1600) squads have already peaked, despite world class options on either side such as Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Belgium are an ageing squad but with the talent of Kevin De Bruyne on your side, the Red Devils could be a formidable threat to make a run to the semi-finals despite what the odds may suggest. Everyone loves an underdog.

At +10000, Vegas is far from predicting the USA’s World Cup campaign to be a success. The Americans have a young, exciting squad with the likes of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Progression from the group stages should be the aim for America, whose squad is largely unproven. Alongside England, Wales and Iran in Group B, making the knockout stage would be a great achievement.

