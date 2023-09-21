NCAA

How To Watch Utah vs UCLA Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE

Olly Taliku
UCLA take on Utah this weekend in week three of the college football season, we have put together a guide to how you can access live streaming to follow the NCAA action as it unfolds.

Best Utah vs UCLA Live Stream

Watch College Football Live For Free With JazzSports 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Watch Live Now

How To Watch College Football For Free

Once you’ve joined up with Jazz Sports, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

  • Go to the College Football section
  • Click on College Football
  • Find the NCAA market or match you want to bet on
  • Click on the selection (odds)
  • Place your NCAA bet with Jazz Sports
  • Enjoy the action for FREE

Utah vs UCLA Kick Off Time, Date & Venue

📅 Date: Saturday, 23rd September 2023
🏈 Kick-Off: 15:30pm ET
🏟️ Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah vs UCLA Preview

Utah and UCLA are still both unbeaten in the college football season, and they take each other on this weekend at Rice-Eccles Stadium in week three action of the NCAA.

Utah are the heavy favorites to win this Saturdays matchup, with most football bookmakers offering -200 for the side’s moneyline.

The spread has been set at 4.5 points in favor of the home side, who might find their closest matchup this weekend against a very strong UCLA team.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
