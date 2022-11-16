Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News how to watch usa vs wales live stream free world cup 2022 soccer streams

How To Watch USA vs Wales Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

Author image

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

2 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
USA

The 2022 World Cup gets underway this Sunday, with USA kicking off their campaign the following day against Wales. We’re on hand to guide you through how to watch the action for free, courtesy of JazzSports. 

How to Watch USA vs Wales

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Register an account by inputting the relevant details.
  3. Transfer over an initial qualifying deposit into your account wallet and start placing your World Cup bets!

Best World Cup Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bet Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

USA vs Wales Preview

The two sides will go face to face on Monday 21 at the Al Rayyan Stadium with the kick-off times of 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm GMT. The Group B rivals will both have hopes of going through with England and Iran also in their group.

The United States squeezed through qualification, and the pressure is on Gregg Berhalter to deliver, considering the rising crop of young stars in the squad.

Meanwhile Wales defied all expectations to reach their first World Cup since 1958, and can look back on strong showings in recent tournaments to give them some confidence in Qatar.

The two sides have only met twice, and Wales have failed to win in both attempts. It’ll certainly be a close affair, with confidence of both sides at totally different levels.

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

Below we have put together a comprehensive list of JazzSports’ main customer bonuses, along with their respective sportsbook promo codes to save you a bit of time – be sure to check out all the Ts&Cs ahead of the World Cup.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens