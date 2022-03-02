How to watch the Lyon Open: Live streaming Guide & Outright Odds

The Lyon Open is underway with some of the WTA’s top stars battling it out for ranking points and here is how you can live stream every match for free.

How to watch the Lyon Open in the UK

Outright odds to win the Lyon Open

Lyon Open Betting tips

Clara Tauson, an 18-year-old qualifier ranked World No.139 playing her third WTA-level main draw, did not drop a set en route to capturing her first title at the 2021 Lyon Open. The Danish rising star went on to win the Luxembourg Open before losing to Donna Vekic in the final of the Courmayeur Open

The previous year saw American Sofa Kenin win the inaugural Lyon Open. The Moscow-born right-hander saved a match point in the second round and overcame a set and 5–2 deficit in the following round as part of a stretch of four consecutive three-set matches. She defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam in the final.

Britain’s Katie Boulter could be a solid outside shot for the tournament after she progressed to the last 16 of the Lyon Open by fighting back to beat Ana Konjuh. The 25-year-old fought back to knock out sixth seed Konjuh of Croatia 5-7 6-0 6-3. Boulter had breezed through qualifying to secure her place in the main draw and will next face Hungary’s Anna Bondar.

Lyon Open Schedule

Quarter-finals: March 4th 09:00 (GMT)

Semi-finals: March 5th 09:00 (GMT)

Final: March 6th 09:00 (GMT)

Where does the Lyon Open takes place

The Lyon Open takes places at the Palais des Sports de Gerland which is an indoor sporting arena located in Lyon, France. The seating capacity of the arena is 5,910 people.