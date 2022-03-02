How to watch the Lyon Open: Live streaming Guide & Outright Odds

The Lyon Open is underway with some of the WTA’s top stars battling it out for ranking points and here is how you can live stream every match for free.
How to watch the Lyon Open in the UK
In order to watch a Lyon Open match via live stream on bet365 you must have some cash in your account. Once you have deposited funds simply click on the tennis ball icon on the ‘in play’ section of the home page to take your to the tennis section of the site.
There you will be presented with a list of all the matches currently in progress, along with the live score. Once you locate the match you want to bet on and watch, place your bet and then locate the rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it. This is to the right hand side of the odds for each match. Click that symbol and ‘voila’ the game with begin to live stream.
Outright odds to win the Lyon Open
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Alison Van Uytvanck
|4/1
|Sorana Cîrstea
|4/1
|Dayana Yastremska
|11/2
|Caroline Garcia
|7/1
|Viktorija Golubic
|9/1
|Katie Boulder
|11/1
|Arantxa Rus
|12/1
|Shuai Zhang
|14/1
|Jasmine Paolini
|16/1
|Varvara Gracheva
|20/1
Lyon Open Betting tips
Clara Tauson, an 18-year-old qualifier ranked World No.139 playing her third WTA-level main draw, did not drop a set en route to capturing her first title at the 2021 Lyon Open. The Danish rising star went on to win the Luxembourg Open before losing to Donna Vekic in the final of the Courmayeur Open
The previous year saw American Sofa Kenin win the inaugural Lyon Open. The Moscow-born right-hander saved a match point in the second round and overcame a set and 5–2 deficit in the following round as part of a stretch of four consecutive three-set matches. She defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam in the final.
Britain’s Katie Boulter could be a solid outside shot for the tournament after she progressed to the last 16 of the Lyon Open by fighting back to beat Ana Konjuh. The 25-year-old fought back to knock out sixth seed Konjuh of Croatia 5-7 6-0 6-3. Boulter had breezed through qualifying to secure her place in the main draw and will next face Hungary’s Anna Bondar.
Lyon Open betting tip: Katie Boulter to win the tournament @ 11/1 with bet365
Lyon Open Schedule
Quarter-finals: March 4th 09:00 (GMT)
Semi-finals: March 5th 09:00 (GMT)
Final: March 6th 09:00 (GMT)
Where does the Lyon Open takes place
The Lyon Open takes places at the Palais des Sports de Gerland which is an indoor sporting arena located in Lyon, France. The seating capacity of the arena is 5,910 people.
