How to watch the Lyon Open: Live streaming Guide & Outright Odds

The Lyon Open is underway with some of the WTA’s top stars battling it out for ranking points and here is how you can live stream every match for free.

How to watch the Lyon Open in the UK

  Click here to sign up to bet365
  Register an account by entering your details
  Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  Watch any of the WTA Lyon Open live streams on bet365

Betting sites that lives stream Lyon Open

These bookies show the Lyon Open live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

In order to watch a Lyon Open match via live stream on bet365 you must have some cash in your account. Once you have deposited funds simply click on the tennis ball icon on the ‘in play’ section of the home page to take your to the tennis section of the site.

There you will be presented with a list of all the matches currently in progress, along with the live score. Once you locate the match you want to bet on and watch, place your bet and then locate the rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it. This is to the right hand side of the odds for each match. Click that symbol and ‘voila’ the game with begin to live stream.

Outright odds to win the Lyon Open

 

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Alison Van Uytvanck 4/1 Bet365 logo
Sorana Cîrstea 4/1 Bet365 logo
Dayana Yastremska 11/2 Bet365 logo
Caroline Garcia 7/1 Bet365 logo
Viktorija Golubic 9/1 Bet365 logo
Katie Boulder 11/1 Bet365 logo
Arantxa Rus 12/1 Bet365 logo
Shuai Zhang 14/1 Bet365 logo
Jasmine Paolini 16/1 Bet365 logo
Varvara Gracheva 20/1 Bet365 logo

 

Lyon Open Betting tips

Clara Tauson, an 18-year-old qualifier ranked World No.139 playing her third WTA-level main draw, did not drop a set en route to capturing her first title at the 2021 Lyon Open. The Danish rising star went on to win the Luxembourg Open before losing to Donna Vekic in the final of the Courmayeur Open

The previous year saw American Sofa Kenin win the inaugural Lyon Open. The Moscow-born right-hander saved a match point in the second round and overcame a set and 5–2 deficit in the following round as part of a stretch of four consecutive three-set matches. She defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam in the final.

Britain’s Katie Boulter could be a solid outside shot for the tournament after she progressed to the last 16 of the Lyon Open by fighting back to beat Ana Konjuh. The 25-year-old fought back to knock out sixth seed Konjuh of Croatia 5-7 6-0 6-3. Boulter had breezed through qualifying to secure her place in the main draw and will next face Hungary’s Anna Bondar.

Lyon Open betting tip: Katie Boulter to win the tournament @ 11/1 with bet365

Lyon Open Schedule

Quarter-finals: March 4th 09:00 (GMT)

Semi-finals: March 5th 09:00 (GMT)

Final: March 6th 09:00 (GMT)

Where does the Lyon Open takes place

The Lyon Open takes places at the Palais des Sports de Gerland which is an indoor sporting arena located in Lyon, France. The seating capacity of the arena is 5,910 people.

