How to Watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup Live Stream | Stream Cheltenham Live

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival concludes with one final bumper day of racing, reaching its crescendo the prestigious Gold Cup at 3.30pm on Friday afternoon. If you want watch the 11 runners navigate the 22 fences live, then you’ve come to the right place.
How to Watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup Live Stream
All you need to do to take advantage of Virgin Bet’s Cheltenham free bet promotion is follow the instructions laid out below:
- Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet (Bonus code has been pre-applied)
- Make your first deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of EVS (+)
- Click the horse racing section and click to play the Cheltenham Gold Cup live stream
Best Cheltenham Offers
When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
This year’s race takes place on Friday, March 18 at 3.30pm.
Cheltenham Gold Cup Preview
The good news for Cheltenham Gold Cup day is that ground has dried out slightly overnight with the going described as good to soft, soft in places (from soft) for Gold Cup day. Last year’s 1-2-3 in the Gold Cup return for Fridays’ feature, but it’s the improving Galvin who is edging favouritism on the day of the big race.
The Gordon Elliott trained star was a winner at the Festival 12 months ago, but it came against less illustrious rivals in the Grade Two National Hunt Chase over a trip three and a half furlongs further than the Gold Cup distance. The Gold Cup is a race that favours young, improving sorts and Galvin has the ideal profile.
Last year’s Gold Cup runner-up, A Plus Tard, ridden this time by jockey Rachael Blackmore, is also heavily fancied. Meanwhile, reigning champion Minella Indo is bidding to become only the second horse to win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups since Best Mate.
Fancy backing an outsider? Al Boum Photo, who won the 2019 and 2020 Gold Cups, could be a decent prospect at 10-1. King George VI Chase hero Tornado Flyer is also proving most popular among the double-figure priced runners in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old comes here fresh from Kempton and has been backed into 11-1 (from 14).
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers
Ten of the Best Cheltenham Gold Cup Sign Up Offers
As already stated, there are several top Cheltenham sign up offers available online. Below, we’ve outlined 10 of the very best.
1. William Hill: Bet £10, Get £50 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
William Hill, a bastion of UK betting, is offering a stunning free bet bonus to new customers during the Cheltenham Festival.
To claim, open an account using promo code Y50 then make a £10 qualifying bet. You’ll then receive 5 x £10 free bets to use throughout the sportsbook, including on all Cheltenham races.
How to Claim the William Hill Cheltenham Gold Cup Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to William Hill
- Follow the simple sign-up process, making sure to input code Y50
- Deposit and wager £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive 5 x £10 free bets to use throughout the sportsbook
2. bet365: Bet £10, Get £50 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
bet365 is one of the world’s biggest online sportsbooks, so it’s unsurprising to find them offering a fantastic Cheltenham free bet bonus.
Head to the site and sign up, before making a £10 qualifying bet. After this bet has settled, you’ll receive £50 in free bet credits, ready for you to spend on one or more of the Cheltenham Festival seven races on Friday.
How to Claim the bet365 Cheltenham Gold Cup Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to bet365
- Go through the sign-up process, which takes two minutes
- Deposit and place a £10 wager at odds of at least, with at least one selection having odds of 1/5 or higher
- Receive £50 free bets to use at Cheltenham and elsewhere in the sportsbook
3. Betfair: Bet £10, Get £60 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Head over to Betfair, another of the UK’s big betting sites, and you’ll be able to claim a Cheltenham bonus worth up to £60.
Open an account using code ZHRD17 and then bet £10 or more on the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. You’ll then receive a £10 free bet for each of the other six races at Cheltenham on that day.
How to Claim the Betfair Cheltenham Gold Cup Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Betfair
- Sign up with the site using promo code ZHRD15
- Deposit using a debit card and place a £10 wager on the 13:30 at Cheltenham
- Receive £10 free bets on every following Cheltenham race for the rest of the day
4. Betfred: Bet £10, Get £60 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Betfred is one of the original UK bookmakers with a sterling reputation and it too is offering a fantastic free bet bonus for new customers looking to bet on Cheltenham.
To claim this bonus, you simply need to make a qualifying bet worth £10 or more in the sportsbook. Betfred will then add £60 of free bets to your sportsbook account, ready for you to use at Cheltenham.
How to Claim the Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Betfred
- Sign up with the site using promo code BETFRED60
- Deposit and place a £10 wager at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £60 in bonus money once your initial bet is settled
5. Virgin Bet: Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Next, there’s Virgin Bet, which is offering all new customers a £20 Cheltenham bonus when they sign up,
Just head to the site using the link we’ve provided, then sign up and make a £10 qualifying bet. You will then receive 2 x £10 free bet tokens to use on any races at the Cheltenham Festival.
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Virgin Bet
- Sign up with the site – this takes just a couple of minutes
- Deposit and place a £20 wager at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive 2 x £10 free bet tokens to use in the sportsbook
6. Fitzdares: Bet £30, Get £30 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares is offering a fantastic sign up offer – bet £30 anywhere on the site and then receive a further £30 in free bets.
Simply head over to Fitzdares using the link we’ve supplied and place a £30 bet at odds of evens or higher. You then receive £30 in free bets, which you could use to bet on the many exigent Cheltenham races scheduled for the festival.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Cheltenham Gold Cup Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Fitzdares
- Sign up with the site
- Deposit and place a £30 wager at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in free bets to use in the sportsbook
7. The Pools: Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
The Pools is an originator of UK horse racing betting, and they’re offering a superb welcome bonus worth £20 in free bets to all new players.
It couldn’t be easier to claim this great bonus. Just head over there and sign up, before depositing and making a qualifying bet of £10 or more. You’ll then get £15 worth of free bets, plus you’ll receive a further £5 free bet the following day.
How to Claim The Pools Cheltenham Gold Cup Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to The Pools
- Sign up with The Pools, which will take around two minutes
- Deposit and place a £10 wager at odds of evens or higher
- Receive 4 x £5 free bets: 1 x £5 football free bet, 1 x £5 horse racing free bet, 1 x £5 virtual free bet, and 1 x £5 free bet to use anywhere in the sportsbook
8. Luckster: Bet £10, Get £10 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Luckster isn’t the biggest name in the sports betting world, but they’re crashing the party by offering a tasty £10 free bet to new players at their site.
Just head over to Luckster and deposit then wager £10 or more on odds of evens or higher. You’ll then find yourself receiving a £10 free bet, which can be used throughout the sportsbook – including to bet on Cheltenham.
How to Claim the Luckster Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Luckster
- Sign up with the sportsbook
- Deposit using a method other than Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard or Skrill 1-Tap and then place a £10 wager at odds of evens or higher
- Receive a £10 free bet to use on a selection with odds of 4/5 or higher
9. SBK: Deposit £10, Get £50 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash
Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash
Newcomers SBK are hoping to attract plenty of new customers during Cheltenham with a welcome bonus worth £50 in free bets.
As is the case with most other Cheltenham bonuses, you need to head to the site and make a £10 qualifying deposit. You’ll then receive a £50 free bet, which can be used in denominations of £10, £20 and £30.
How to Claim the SBK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to SBK
- Sign up with the sportsbook using promo code SBS22
- Deposit £10 or more using card or Trustly
- Receive £50 in free bets
10. BoyleSports: Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
There’s also a nice Cheltenham free bet bonus worth £20 being offered over at BoyleSports. What’s more, they’re also offering 7 places on each way bets throughout Cheltenham.
To claim this bonus, deposit and wager £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £20 in free bets, which you can use to bet on any Cheltenham race, or elsewhere in the sportsbook.
How to Claim the BoyleSports Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to BoylesSports
- Go through the quick sign-up process
- Deposit and bet £10 at minimum odds of evens
- Receive £20 in free bets
Related Cheltenham Festival Articles
- Want to bet on Cheltenham Gold Cup odds? View the market
- How to bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Horse Racing Results
More Cheltenham Sign Up Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets