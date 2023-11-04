Horse Racing

How To Watch The Breeders’ Cup 2023 Races In The US – Best Horse Racing Live Streaming Site

Kyle Curran
3 min read
Breeders Cup Live Streaming
Breeders Cup Live Streaming

Check out how to watch the Breeders’ Cup 2023 races in the US, courtesy of the best horse racing live stream site, Bovada This end-of-season extravaganza attracts some of the best thoroughbreds every year with 14 races across Friday and Saturday that are not to be missed!  

How To Watch Breeders Cup 2023 Races In The US – Best Live Streaming Site

  1. Create a Bovada account
  2. Deposit up to $1000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $750
  4. Watch ALL 14 Breeders Cup 2023 races
Watch The Breeders Cup Live With Bovada Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

 Watch Live Stream Now

How To Access Breeders Cup Live Stream

Watching every race at this weekend’s meeting at Santa Anita has never been easier. Out top US sportsbook pick for Breeders Cup betting combines the simplicity of online betting with seamless live streaming.

This means you can make the most of Bovada’s generous sign-up offer, whilst watching all of the horse racing action in California for free! If you sign-up with this comprehensive sportsbook today, you will also have your free bets ready for the weekend’s action.

Simply locate the “horses” tab on the site (top nav) click “Breeders’ Cup” (left nav), then ALL 14 Breeders Cup races will be on show, with prices for all competitors. Pick your fancied horse, place your wager  and simply wait until a few minutes before post-time and then your horse racing live stream will be available to watch. 

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada For The Breeders Cup 2023 Races

  • 75% deposit bonus up to $750 when signed-up
  • Vast Breeders Cup markets with every race priced up
  • Existing customer offers for a range of sports
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply

Why Choose Bovada For Breeders Cup Live Streaming?

  • Free Breeders Cup Live Streaming
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the generous sign-up offers among online operators, with a bonus of up to $750 to claim!
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, Bovada allows users to easily place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards, with a fast withdrawal process!
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality and privacy remains a priority at Bovada, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On Horse Racing Markets: Access all Breeders Cup markets earlier than other online betting apps.

For a detailed breakdown of the Breeders Cup, check out our full Breeders Cup 2023 guide – including racetrack, race order and post times.

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
