The 2023 Belmont Stakes is the big horse racing action this Saturday – the final leg of the US Triple Crown races – so, if you want to know how to watch the Belmont Stakes, or how to stream the 155th edition of the Run for the Carnations – we can fill you in below.



When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

How To Watch The Belmont Stakes 2023? Which TV Channel Will The Belmont Stakes Be Shown On?

Not long now till the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes, with the big race on Saturday June 10.

Belmont Park will, of course, play host to the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown as usual – but here’s how to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Belmont Stakes Has Been Moved From NBC to Fox Sports

The Belmont Stakes 2023 will be shown on air on Saturday June 10 ET on it’s new home at FOX Sports and also via the FOX Sports App – having been moved from it’s normal home NBC.

How To Stream The Belmont Stakes 2023 Live

You can also steam the action LIVE on the FOX site of via their FOX Sports app as well as on Sling TV and Fubo.



When Does The 2023 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage Start?

Pre-race coverage on FS1: 11am – 4pm

Race coverage on Fox: 4 – 7:30pm

Post-race on FS2: 7:30 – 8pm

Belmont Stakes Favorite: The Sportsbooks Think Forte Is the One To Beat



All eyes will be on the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte as he bids to put the disappointment of being a late scratcher in the Kentucky Derby behind him.

He heads into the race as the likely Belmont Stakes favorite and it’s easy to see why after top wins this season in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby. This will be the first time he’s raced beyond 1m1f though so those looking to take him on might cling to this.

Pletcher also has the talented gray Tapit Trice in the race and with the sire ‘Tapit’ being responsible for 4 of the last 10 Belmont winners, then the step up to 1m4f looks sure to suit this season’s Blue Grass Stakes winner.

Kentucky Derby third Angel Of Empire is also back for more and rates a big player for the Brad H. Cox barn who won this in 2021 with Essential Quality and also run Hit Show and Tapit Shoes.

Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure will be a player for the Bob Baffert yard, who have won the Belmont Stakes twice before – but he’ll be looking to become the first Preakness Stakes winner to win this race that didn’t take in the Kentucky Derby since 1922!

You can see all the 2023 Belmont Park runners and their post positions here.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes



