The 2023 Kentucky Derby is on the horizon as we gear-up for the May 6 Churchill Downs race, but if you want to know how to watch the Kentucky Derby, or how to stream the Run for the Roses – we can fill you in below.



Kentucky Derby Betting Offers For 2023 Churchill Downs Race

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Which TV Channel Will The 2023 Kentucky Derby Be Shown On?

Not long now till the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, with the big race on Saturday May 6.

Churchill Downs will, of course, play host to the Run for the Roses as usual – but here’s how to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby too.

The Kentucky Derby 2023 will be shown on air on Saturday May 6 from 12-7:30pm ET on the NBC network – the home of the Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby.

How To Stream The 2023 Kentucky Derby Live

You can also steam the action LIVE on the NBCSports.com site of via their NBC Sports app as well as on Peacock.

Kentucky Derby Favorite: The Sportsbooks Think Forte Is the One To Beat



The Todd Pletcher-trained Forte will be the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and it’s not hard to see why. The classy 3 year-old will come to Churchill Downs on May 6 having won his last five races – of which four were at Grade 1 level.

Forte’s winning spree started last May when landing the Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga and since then has gone into many notebooks as the most likely Kentucky Derby winner.

A big win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November at Keeneland cemented his Churchill Downs claims and this year the Todd Pletcher horse returned better than ever to win the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and most recently the Florida Derby – both at Gulfstream Park.

Forte likes to come from off the pace, so the Kentucky Derby should be run to suit, if those taking them along don’t get an easy lead. As last time out in the Florida Derby, it was only in the closing stages that Forte hit top gear to wear down Mage down the straight.

The good news for Forte fans though is that Todd Pletcher’s last Kentucky Derby winner – Always Dreaming in 2017 – also won the Florida Derby before heading to Churchill Downs.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Note: Odds are subject to change

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Rich Strike Winning The 2022 Kentucky Derby

