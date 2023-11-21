NFL

How To Watch Thanksgiving Football Live Stream For FREE

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
The NFL has three games in store on Thanksgiving Day and if you sign up with MyBookie ahead of the action, you’ll be able to watch every game live for FREE.

In keeping with the tradition, the Detroit Lions occupy the early slot at home against the Green Bay Packers before the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders later in the day.

We also have an exciting prime time match-up to look forward to as Super Bowl hopefuls San Francisco 49ers travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks to close out the national holiday.

How To Watch Thanksgiving Football

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Create an account
  3. Make a deposit into your wallet and begin following the NFL Thanksgiving live streams for free
NFL Football Games On Thanksgiving Live Streams

Thanksgiving is one of America’s favorite holidays where families get together and consume as much food and drink as possible, as well as sitting down to enjoy some NFL.

Thanks to MyBookie, you’ll be able to watch every clash for FREE if you create an account by following the steps above and making an initial deposit into your wallet.

Lions vs Packers Channel – Thanksgiving Football Live Stream

  • 🏈 NFL Game: Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers
  • 📊 Records: Lions 8-2 | Packers 4-6
  • 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 12:30PM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: FOX
  • 🏟 Venue: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan
  • 🎲 Money Line: Lions -370 | Packers +290
Watch Lions vs Packers Live

Cowboys vs Commanders Channel – Thanksgiving Football Live Stream

  • 🏈 NFL Game: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders
  • 📊 Records: Cowboys 7-3 | Commanders 4-7
  • 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 4:30PM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 🏟 Venue: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
  • 🎲 Money Line: Cowboys -450 | Commanders +450
Watch Cowboys vs Commanders Live

Seahawks vs 49ers Channel – Thanksgiving Football Live Stream

  • 🏈 NFL Game: Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers
  • 📊 Records: Seahawks 6-4 | 49ers 7-3
  • 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 8:20PM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 🏟 Venue: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
  • 🎲 Money Line: Seahawks +240 | 49ers -300
Watch Seahawks vs 49ers Live
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
