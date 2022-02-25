Countries
how to watch saudi cup day two for free horse racing live stream

How To Watch Saudi Cup Day Two For Free – Horse Racing Live Stream

Updated

4 hours ago

on

SAUDI newnew 1

The build-up ahead of the world’s richest race continues as the two-day Saudi Cup meeting climaxes at Riyadh racecourse on Saturday and we have the perfect place to live stream the event.

All eyes will be on last year’s winner – Mishriff – as the John and Thady Gosden-trained 5 year-old bids to defend his title and scoop another £7.4m!

How To Watch Day One Of The Saudi Cup live stream

  1. Sign up to William Hill by clicking here
  2. Create and account by filling in the correct details
  3. Deposit a minimum of £5 to activate your account
  4. Start watching Saudi Cup Day 2 live stream (First race 12:45pm GMT)

You can also claim William Hill’s excellent welcome offer below which also allows you to watch the Saudi Cup Day TWO live stream.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Why Sign Up To William Hill To Watch The Saudi Cup?

After you’ve joined William Hill and also taken advantage of their FREE £50 BET – the great news is that once we’ve got an account you can watch ALL the UK and Irish racing via their William Hill TV Platform.

Even better- you don’t even need to place a bet on a race to watch it or have funds in your account! Plus, as mentioned – there is a cracking £50 FREE Bet waiting for all new players too.

Best Bookmakers For Horse Racing Free Bets

Looking for a flutter on the races? Claim the best online horse racing free bets from the best UK bookmakers.

  1. William Hill – Fantastic horse racing sign up offer with generous bonuses
  2. bet365 – Excellent odds on all UK and Ireland races.
  3. BetUK – New bookie with great horse racing offer
  4. BoyleSports – Best for daily horse racing enhances odds
  5. 888sport – Great horse racing live stream for all UK and Ireland races

What is the Saudi Cup?

The meeting will climax on Saturday with the world’s richest race – the Group One Saudi Cup – where the John Gosden-trained Mishriff will be looking to defend his crown. With a $20m purse on offer and $10m to the winner, then it’s no surprise to see a cracking 14-runners entered for Saturday’s race (5:35).

What Time Is Saudi Cup?

Saturday’s Saudi Cup is set to be run at 5.35 (GMT), which is 8.35 in Saudi. The race is staged at the Riyadh racecourse and is run on their dirt track over a trip of 1m1f.

Latest Saudi Cup Betting

Mishriff @2/1 with William Hill
Mandaloun @10/3 with William Hill
T O Keynes @11/2 with William Hill
Art Collector @13/2 with William Hill
Midnight Bourbon @8/1 with William Hill
Magny Cours @10/1 with William Hill
Country Grammer @10/1 with William Hill
Real World @10/1 with William Hill
Sealiway @12/1 with William Hill
Marche Lorraine @12/1 with William Hill
Secret Ambition @22/1 with William Hill
Aero Trem @33/1 with William Hill
Making Micacles @50/1 with William Hill
Emblem Road @50/1 with William Hill
Great Scott (Reserve) @50/1 with William Hill
Alkhateeb (Reserve) @66/1 with William Hill

Note: Odds are subject to change

Did You Know? The last two Saudi Cup winners have been aged 4 years-old.

Saudi Cup TV channel – Where You Can Watch The Saudi Cup

Saudi Cup TV channels for each territory.

  • USA – Fox Sports 1, Fox Sport 2
  • Canada – TSN
  • UK – Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV
  • Ireland – Virgin
  • Middle East – Saudi TV, Twitter
  • South America – ESPN Latin America

Saudi Cup Meeting Races and Times

Saudi Cup Day Two Race Schedule

12.45 – The Neom Turf Cup 4yo+ Turf $1.5m 1m 2 1/2f
1.25 – The 1351 Turf Sprint 4yo+ Turf $1.5m 7f
2.05 – The Longines Red Sea Handicap 4yo+ Turf $2.5m  1m7f
2.45 – The Jockey Club Local Handicap 4yo+ Dirt $1m 1m1f
3.25 – The Obaiya Arabian Classic 4yo+ Dirt $2m 1m2f
4.05 – The Saudi Derby 3yo Dirt $1.5m 1m
4.45 – The Riyadh Dirt Sprint 3yo+ Dirt $1.5m 6f
5.35 – The Saudi Cup 4yo+ Dirt $20m 1m1f

Saudi Cup Day Two free bets and betting offers

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.

