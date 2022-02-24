How To Watch Saudi Cup Day 1 For Free – Horse Racing Live Stream

The build-up ahead of the world’s richest race continues as the two-day Saudi Cup meeting gets going at Riyadh racecourse on Friday and we have the perfect place to live stream the event.

How To Watch Day One Of The Saudi Cup live stream

What is the Saudi Cup?

Day one consists of eight races for STC International Jockeys Challenge Day – a specialised event on the horse racing calendar that sees seven international female and male jockeys battle it out for a prize purse of $100,000.

The meeting will climax on Saturday with the world’s richest race – the Group One Saudi Cup – where the John Gosden-trained Mishriff will be looking to defend his crown. With a $20m purse on offer and $10m to the winner, then it’s no surprise to see a cracking 14-runners entered for Saturday’s race (5:35).

Saudi Cup TV channel

Saudi Cup TV channels for each territory.

USA – Fox Sports 1, Fox Sport 2

Canada – TSN

UK – Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV

Ireland – Virgin

Middle East – Saudi TV, Twitter

South America – ESPN Latin America

Saudi Cup Day One Races

12.45 – The Jahez Fillies Handicap 1600m 3yo 0-95 $250k Dirt

13.25 – stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 1 1600m 4yo+ 0-90 $400k Dirt

14.05 – stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 2 1200m 4yo+ 0-90 $400k Turf

14:45 – The Saudi International Handicap presented by Al Rajhi Bank 2100m 4yo+ 86-110 $500k Turf

15.25 – Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap 1400m 4yo+ 0-75 $250k Dirt

16.05 – stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 1800m 3 4yo+ 0-85 $400k Dirt

16.45 – stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 4 1400m 3yo 0-85 $400k Dirt

17.35 – The Al Mneefah Cup presented by The Ministry of Culture 2100m 4yo+ $1m Turf

