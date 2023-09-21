American Football

How To Watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE

Olly Taliku
ncaa football

College football week 3 is just around the corner and ahead of Notre Dame vs Ohio State this weekend, we have put together a guide to how you can access live streaming to follow the NCAA action as it unfolds.

Best Notre Dame vs Ohio State Live Stream

Watch College Football Live For Free With JazzSports 18+, Available in ALL US States

18+, Available in ALL US States

 Watch Live Now

How To Watch College Football For Free

Once you’ve joined up with Jazz Sports, just follow these steps to find their NCAA markets.

  • Go to the College Football section
  • Click on College Football
  • Find the NCAA market or match you want to bet on
  • Click on the selection (odds)
  • Place your NCAA bet with Jazz Sports
  • Enjoy the action for FREE

Notre Dame vs Ohio State Kick Off Time, Date & Venue

📅 Date: Saturday, 23rd September 2023
🏈 Kick-Off: 19:30pm ET
🏟️ Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs Ohio State Preview

Notre Dame take on Ohio state this weekend, with two unbeaten NCAA sides facing off in what could be an exciting game. Ohio State are the favorites coming into this weekends clash, with the spread set at just three points in favor of the visitors.

Notre Dame has won every game so far this season, and are looking like a serious prospect after their first four matches played in the NCAA.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
