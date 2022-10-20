How To Watch NHL Streams For Every Game: Watch NHL Games On Tonight For Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are 12 NHL contests for tonight, and we have three contests that you’ll want to watch tonight for free via our NHL live streams.

Thursday Night NHL Live Stream

NHL Live Stream Preview

The NHL is offering a dozen Thursday night hockey games for our viewing pleasure, and there are a few games you’ll want to tune into tonight via our free NHL live streams.

The 2-1-0 Los Angeles Kings head to Pittsburgh for a matchup with the 2-0-1 Penguins. Pittsburgh is a huge favorite to win, but the Kings are 4-1-0 in the last five meetings, and the underdog is 4-1-0 in the last five meetings.

The New York Rangers host the winless San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are off to a 3-1-0 mark and are 2-0-0 at home. Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin is must-see TV, and you’ll want to tune in to this 7:00 pm faceoff.

The 1-2-0 New Jersey Devils cross the river to take on the 2-1-0 NY Islanders. The favorite is 25-9 in the last 34 meetings, and the home team is 4-1 in the last five meetings. This bodes well for the heavily favored Islanders tonight.

The Dallas Stars hope to remain undefeated when they travel to Toronto for a matchup with the 2-2-0 Maple Leafs. The road team is 5-1-0 over their last six meetings, and the Under is 5-1-0 over their past six meetings in Toronto.

The 2-1-0 Buffalo Sabres travel to Alberta to take on the undefeated Calgary Flames in what should be a solid NHL contest. Buffalo is 3-8-0 over their past 11 meetings in Calgary and 2-5-0 over their last seven with the Flames.

The undefeated Carolina Hurricanes head to Alberta for a matchup with the 1-2-0 Edmonton Oilers. The Hurricanes are 5-1 in the last six meetings and 4-0 in the last four meetings in Edmonton and are slight underdogs tonight.

