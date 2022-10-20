Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News how to watch nhl streams for every game watch nhl games on tonight for free

How To Watch NHL Streams For Every Game: Watch NHL Games On Tonight For Free

Author image

Updated

47 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
17nhl rangers01 videoSixteenByNine3000

There are 12 NHL contests for tonight, and we have three contests that you’ll want to watch tonight for free via our NHL live streams.

Thursday Night NHL Live Stream

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the NHL live stream online for FREE

Best NHL Live Stream Sites

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
50% Up To $1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream

NHL Live Stream Preview

The NHL is offering a dozen Thursday night hockey games for our viewing pleasure, and there are a few games you’ll want to tune into tonight via our free NHL live streams.

The 2-1-0 Los Angeles Kings head to Pittsburgh for a matchup with the 2-0-1 Penguins. Pittsburgh is a huge favorite to win, but the Kings are 4-1-0 in the last five meetings, and the underdog is 4-1-0 in the last five meetings.

The New York Rangers host the winless San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are off to a 3-1-0 mark and are 2-0-0 at home. Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin is must-see TV, and you’ll want to tune in to this 7:00 pm faceoff. 

The 1-2-0 New Jersey Devils cross the river to take on the 2-1-0 NY Islanders. The favorite is 25-9 in the last 34 meetings, and the home team is 4-1 in the last five meetings. This bodes well for the heavily favored Islanders tonight. 

The Dallas Stars hope to remain undefeated when they travel to Toronto for a matchup with the 2-2-0 Maple Leafs. The road team is 5-1-0 over their last six meetings, and the Under is 5-1-0 over their past six meetings in Toronto. 

The 2-1-0 Buffalo Sabres travel to Alberta to take on the undefeated Calgary Flames in what should be a solid NHL contest. Buffalo is 3-8-0 over their past 11 meetings in Calgary and 2-5-0 over their last seven with the Flames.

The undefeated Carolina Hurricanes head to Alberta for a matchup with the 1-2-0 Edmonton Oilers. The Hurricanes are 5-1 in the last six meetings and 4-0 in the last four meetings in Edmonton and are slight underdogs tonight.

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

So, without further delay, it’s time to unpack the best Jazz Sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, through to racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks, no deposit bonus codes and much more from the team at JazzSports.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus 200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens