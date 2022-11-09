We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Watch all four NHL games today for FREE via JazzSports’ live streaming service. We are on hand to guide you through how to access live broadcasting courtesy of JazzSports, meaning you don’t have to fork out for the NHL League Pass!

How to Watch NHL League Pass For Free

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Register an account. Make an initial deposit into your account wallet and choose between four games today.

Best NHL Live Stream Sites

Wednesday November 9thth NHL Live Stream Preview

The first of four games on Wednesday sees the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes who can move up the Metropolitan Division with a win and put themselves within touching distance of league leaders New Jersey.

Half an hour later at 7:30pm EST Washington host the Penguins in the capital with the latter vying to end a seven-game losing streak which has seen them drop to second from bottom in the Met division.

The Canadiens and the Canucks go head-to-head at the same time, before the evening’s acton is rounded off with a 22:00 face-off between a struggling Ducks side who host Minnesota Wild in California.

Make sure you tune in to JazzSports’ exclusive live streaming service tonight to find out. Forget your NHL League Pass, you can enjoy ice hockey for FREE via live stream.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NHL Free Bets | Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

As well as bypassing the NHL League Pass with their live-streaming capabilities, JazzSports is home to a strong line-up of new customer bonuses and user loyalty rewards to help top up your betting wallet.