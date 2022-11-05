Watch all 10 NHL games today for FREE via JazzSports’ live streaming service. We are on hand to guide you through how to access live broadcasting courtesy of JazzSports, meaning you don’t have to fork out for the NHL League Pass!
How to Watch NHL League Pass For Free
- Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
- Register an account.
- Make an initial deposit into your account wallet and choose between 10 games today.
Best NHL Live Stream Sites
|1.
|
50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000Available In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
|2.
|
50% Up To $1000 Welcome BonusAvailable In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
|3.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)Available In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
|4.
|
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750Available In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
|5.
|
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000Available In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
Saturday November 5th NHL Live Stream Preview
The first of 10 NHL games today starts in Detroit at 1pm EST as the Red Wings host the New York Islanders with the latter entering the game in the midst of a five-game winning streak
Columbus Blue Jackets will be vying for revenge in the 2pm face-off as they go toe-to-toe with Colorado Avalanche for the second time this week. The latter claimed a comfortable 6-3 win and are widely expected to add another here.
The day is capped off in Montreal as the Golden Knights aim to add an 11th win in 13 games this season while extending their winning run to seven games.
Make sure you tune in to JazzSports’ exclusive live streaming service tonight to find out. Forget your NHL League Pass, you can enjoy ice hockey for FREE via live stream.
RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NHL Free Bets | Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites
Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets Odds
|Bet
|Avalanche
|Blue Jackets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-225
|+205
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-115)
|+1.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+105)
|Over 6.5 (-135)
Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds
|Bet
|Candiens
|Golden Knights
|Play
|Moneyline
|+175
|-215
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-155)
|-1.5 (+125)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-125)
|Over 6.5 (-105)
The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes
As well as bypassing the NHL League Pass with their live-streaming capabilities, JazzSports is home to a strong line-up of new customer bonuses and user loyalty rewards to help top up your betting wallet.
|Bonus Name
|Bonus Description
|Bonus Code
|Claim
|JazzSports Welcome Bonus
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|10% Reload Cash Bonus
|10% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|20% Reload Cash Bonus
|20% up to $500
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|10% Racebook Cash Bonus
|10% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|Referral Bonus
|200% up to $200
|INSIDERS
|Claim here