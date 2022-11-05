We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Watch all 10 NHL games today for FREE via JazzSports’ live streaming service. We are on hand to guide you through how to access live broadcasting courtesy of JazzSports, meaning you don’t have to fork out for the NHL League Pass!

How to Watch NHL League Pass For Free

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Register an account. Make an initial deposit into your account wallet and choose between 10 games today.

Best NHL Live Stream Sites

Saturday November 5th NHL Live Stream Preview

The first of 10 NHL games today starts in Detroit at 1pm EST as the Red Wings host the New York Islanders with the latter entering the game in the midst of a five-game winning streak

Columbus Blue Jackets will be vying for revenge in the 2pm face-off as they go toe-to-toe with Colorado Avalanche for the second time this week. The latter claimed a comfortable 6-3 win and are widely expected to add another here.

The day is capped off in Montreal as the Golden Knights aim to add an 11th win in 13 games this season while extending their winning run to seven games.

Make sure you tune in to JazzSports’ exclusive live streaming service tonight to find out. Forget your NHL League Pass, you can enjoy ice hockey for FREE via live stream.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NHL Free Bets | Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites

Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets Odds

Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

As well as bypassing the NHL League Pass with their live-streaming capabilities, JazzSports is home to a strong line-up of new customer bonuses and user loyalty rewards to help top up your betting wallet.