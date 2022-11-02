Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News how to watch nhl league pass free for every wednesday night game nhl league pass promo code

How To Watch NHL League Pass FREE For Every Wednesday Night Game: NHL League Pass Promo Code

Author image

Updated

18 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Pittsburgh Penguins NHL

Watch both NHL games tonight for FREE via JazzSports’ live streaming service. We are on hand to guide you through how to access live broadcasting courtesy of JazzSports, meaning you don’t have to fork out for the NHL League Pass!

How to Watch NHL League Pass For Free

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Register an account.
  3. Make an initial deposit into your account wallet and choose between 12 games tonight

Best NHL Live Stream Sites

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
50% Up To $1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream

RELATED: Best High Limit NHL Sportsbooks | Best NHL Betting Apps

Wednesday Night NHL Live Stream Preview

Just two games this evening in the NHL as the Philadelphia Flyers make the trip to Canada to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the other ice hockey fixture, the Buffalo Sabres welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to the KeyBank Center.

Neither the Maple Leafs or the Flyers are enjoying a lot of success at the moment. Toronto have lost five games on the spin, with Philly losing two games in a row on the ice. Something has got to give tonight as both of these sides aim to get back to winning ways and begin to climb the NHL table.

In our other game, the Penguins looks to break their five game losing run. They had enjoyed four wins in their opening five NHL fixtures this season, but their fortunes of late have well and truly flipped.

The Sabres are probably the most in form team on the ice tonight, winning their last two and scoring 12 goals in the process. That includes an 8-3 hammering of Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Can the Penguins return to Pennsylvania with a win? Make sure you tune in to JazzSports’ exclusive live streaming service tonight to find out. Forget your NHL League Pass, you can enjoy ice hockey for FREE via live stream.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NHL Free Bets | Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers Odds

Bet Toronto Maple Leafs Philadelphia Flyers Play
Moneyline -310 +250 jazzsports
Point Spread -1.5 (-130) +1.5 (+110) jazzsports
Total Points Under 6.5 (+105) Over 6.5 (-125) jazzsports

Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

Bet Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins Play
Moneyline +105 -125 jazzsports
Point Spread +1.5 (-235) -1.5 (+195) jazzsports
Total Points Under 6.5 (+100) Over 6.5 (-120) jazzsports

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

As well as bypassing the NHL League Pass with their live-streaming capabilities, JazzSports is home to a strong line-up of new customer bonuses and user loyalty rewards to help top up your betting wallet.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens