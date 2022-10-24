Countries
how to watch nba streams for every monday 24th october game watch nba live stream

How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Monday 24th October Game: Watch NBA Live Stream

2 hours ago

NBA

NBA action continues on Monday night and we are on hand to guide you through how to access FREE live streaming for each game which is available to anyone residing in the US – read on below for more details.

How to Watch NBA Streams For Monday 24th October

NBA Live Stream Preview – Monday 24th October

Monday sees a total of eight games across the NBA, and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Indiana Pacers in the first clash of the night.

The 76ers, now 0-3,  have been one of notable let-down stories of the season so far and the surprise loss to San Antonio Spurs by a 114-105 score on Saturday added further salt to the wounds. They face a full strength Pacers side who enter tonight off the back of a  124-115 against Detroit.

Elsewhere, notable games include a second meeting in a week between the Raptors and Miami Heat, with the first head-to-head ending in a 112-109 win for the latter on Saturday, while the unbeaten Celtics face off against the Bulls who will be hoping to bounce back by adding to their sole victory on the opening night.

 

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Toronto Raptors +140 jazzsports
Miami Heat -160 jazzsports

 

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Philadelphia 76ers -750 jazzsports
Indiana Pacers +550 jazzsports

 

