UFC

How To Watch Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Online For Free: UFC 294 Live Streaming This Weekend

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294

If you want to watch the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight online for free at UFC 294 this weekend, then here is a short guide as to how you can do so. Bovada have got you covered for UFC 294 live streaming this weekend.

Below we will run you through all of the viewing options at your disposal, ensuring you don’t miss any of the compelling UFC 294 action this weekend from the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

Watch UFC 294 Live Stream Including Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

 Watch Live Stream Now

How To Watch Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Online For Free

Bovada are the place to be this weekend if you want to take full advantage of their free UFC 294 live streaming service this weekend.

Not only are Bovada offering new customers who sign-up an exclusive live stream for all of the UFC 294 action on Saturday, but they are also offering their $750 welcome offer for new players too.

With a loaded range of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 betting markets to choose from, now is the optimal time to take advantage of Bovada’s sportsbook bonus.

Not only that, but this eliminates the need to purchase the UFC 294 pay-per-view, instead being able to watch it for free through Bovada’s UFC 294 Live Streaming service.

UFC 294 Live Streaming Perks & Bonuses

  • Watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski Online For Free
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $750 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, Bovada will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at Bovada, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On UFC 284 Props: Access UFC 294 prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

How To Claim Your Bovada 75% Match Deposit Bonus:

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus ($750)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live stream for FREE

Why Bet With Bovada?

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Watch UFC 294 Live Stream Including Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

 Watch Live Stream Now

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Islam Makhachev @ -250
  • Alexander Volkanovski @ +200
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings
UFC

LATEST Bovada Sportsbook UFC 294 Betting Offer: How To Claim $750 Free Bet In USA

Author image Paul Kelly  •  5min
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 294 In Florida – Best FL Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  2min

Learn how to bet on UFC 294 in Florida with the best FL Sportsbooks below, which include BetNow who have a $1000 free bet welcome offer and being based offshore,…

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC
How To Watch Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Online For Free: UFC 294 Live Streaming This Weekend
Author image Paul Kelly  •  14min

If you want to watch the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight online for free at UFC 294 this weekend, then here is a short guide as to how you…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 294 In Texas – Best TX Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  23min
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 294 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  28min
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings
UFC
How To Bet On Islam Makhachev To Beat Alexander Volkanovski And Defend UFC Lightweight Title At UFC 294
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
How To Bet On Alexander Volkanovski To Beat Islam Makhachev At UFC 294
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Arrow to top