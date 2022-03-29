how to watch hong kong horse racing in australia

Horse racing in Kong Hong is huge – they race across their two tracks (Happy Valley and Sha Tin) for just over 10 months of the year, so there’s plenty of opportunities to enjoy the action and bet on the Hong Kong horse races.

Plus, it’s easy to watch the Hong Kong horse races in Australia – you can hook-up with leading bookmaker bet365 and view the Hong Kong races through the online bookmaker’s portal – find out more on how to bet on Hong Kong horse racing in Australia here.

Join bet365 today and watch the LIVE horse racing from Hong Kong

Click here to join bet365

Sign up on their quick and simple form

Deposit into your new bet365 account

Head to the bet365 Horse Racing section

Find the Hong Kong horse racing

Click on a race and watch for free Join Bet365 Today

Hong Kong Horse Racing TV channels

SkyRacingWorld

ThoroughbredNEWS

Cable TV (CH 618)

Cable TV Sports Plus (ch 605)

Hong Kong Jockey Club

TVB Pearl

How Many Race Tracks Are There In Hong Kong?

There are two horse tracks in Hong Kong – Sha Tin and Happy Valley.

How Often Do They Race In Hong Kong?

The Hong Kong horse racing calendar runs almost all year round. They race from September till the middle on July. But have around a 6-7 week break from the middle of July and all of August – meaning they race for approx 10 1/2 months each year.

Hong Kong Horse Racing Tips

Head over to the SportsLens dedicated ‘Horse Racing’ section to find our Hong Kong horse racing tips.

More Hong Kong Horse Racing Free Bets

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: