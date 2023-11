Week 12 is already well underway, but with 63 games still left to savour by the end of the weekend, see how you can access a college football live steam for free, for any match-up of your choosing.

How To Watch College Football For Free

With only a select few broadcasters showing a limited amount of games, accessing college football games can prove difficult for viewers.

Luckily, we have found an alternative way to watch college football live for free, using popular online sportsbook MyBookie. With live streaming capabilities for a host of different sports, you can follow along the action free of charge.

Create a MyBookie account Make an initial deposit to access the live stream Choose your game and begin watching college football live stream

Best College Football Live Streaming Site

What College Football Games Can You Live Stream Free?

Unlike traditional channels, there is no limit to the games you can access through MyBookie. As long as you are signed up as a registered customer, and have made an initial deposit to become an active member, you can chose any college football live stream you so wish.

Every game can be viewed in clear, uninterrupted and seamless quality, starting with Boston College vs Pittsburgh which is the only college football game on Thursday night.

See below for the full list of college football Week 12 live stream games that will be available on MyBookie.

Thursday 16th November

Boston College vs Pittsburgh – 7pm ET

Friday 17th November

South Florida vs UTSA – 9pm ET

Colorado vs Washington State – 10:30pm ET

Saturday 18th November

Michigan State vs Indiana – 12pm ET

Abil Christian vs Texas A&M – 12pm ET

Coastal Carolina vs Army – 12pm ET

East Carolina vs Navy – 12pm ET

UL-Monroe vs Ole Miss – 12pm ET

Louisville vs Miami Florida – 12pm ET

Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland – 12pm ET

Oklahoma vs BYU – 12pm ET

Rutgers vs Penn State – 12pm ET

Sacred Heart vs UConn – 12pm ET

SMU vs Memphis – 12pm ET

Chattanooga vs Alabama – 12pm ET

Tulane vs FAU – 12pm ET

Southern Miss vs Mississippi State – 12pm ET

Purdue vs Northwestern – 12pm ET

UMass vs Liberty – 1pm ET

App State vs James Madison – 2pm ET

UTEP vs Middle Tennessee – 2pm ET

Rice vs Charlotte – 2pm ET

Louisiana Tech vs Jacksonville State – 2pm ET

Kent State vs Ball State – 2pm ET

Hawaii vs Wyoming – 2pm ET

Cincinnati vs West Virginia – 2:30pm ET

Utah vs Arizona – 2:30pm ET

Texas State vs Arkansas State – 3pm ET

Temple vs UAB – 3pm ET

North Texas vs Tulsa – 3pm ET

Nevada vs Colorado State – 3pm ET

Duke vs Virginia – 3pm ET

Wake Forest vs Notre Dame – 3:30pm ET

UNLV vs Air Force – 3:30pm ET

North Carolina vs Clemson – 3:30pm ET

Louisiana vs Troy – 3:30pm ET

Georgia v Tennessee – 3:30pm ET

UCLA vs USC – 3:30pm ET

Sam Houston vs West Kentucky – 3:30pm ET

NC State vs Virginia Tech – 3:30pm ET

Illinois vs Iowa – 3:30pm ET

Baylor vs TCU – 3:30pm ET

Minnesota vs Ohio State – 4pm ET

New Mexico State vs Auburn – 4pm ET

Oklahoma State vs Houston – 4pm ET

Oregon vs Arizona State – 4pm ET

UCF vs Texas Tech – 5pm ET

Marshall vs South Alabama – 5pm ET

Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern – 6pm ET

North Alabama vs Florida State – 6:30pm ET

California vs Stanford – 6:30pm ET

Boise State vs Utah State – 7pm ET

Kansas State vs Kansas Jayhawks – 7pm ET

Washington vs Oregon State – 7:30pm ET

Kentucky vs South Carolina – 7:30pm ET

Nebraska vs Wisconsin – 7:30pm ET

Florida vs Missouri – 7:30pm ET

FIU vs Arkansas – 7:30pm ET

Syracuse vs Georgia Tech – 8pm ET

Texas vs Iowa State – 8pm ET

Georgia State vs LSU – 8pm ET

San Diego State vs San Jose State – 10:30pm ET

New Mexico vs Fresno State – 10:30pm ET