College football week 3 is almost upon us and ahead of Clemson vs Florida State this weekend, we have put together a guide to how you can access live streaming to follow the NCAA action as it unfolds.
How To Watch College Football For Free
Once you’ve joined up with Jazz Sports, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.
- Go to the College Football section
- Click on College Football
- Find the NCAA market or match you want to bet on
- Click on the selection (odds)
- Place your NCAA bet with Jazz Sports
- Enjoy the action for FREE
Clemson vs Florida State Kick Off Time, Date & Venue
📅 Date: Saturday, 23rd September 2023
🏈 Kick-Off: 12:00pm ET
🏟️ Venue: Clemson Memorial Ground
Clemson vs Florida State Preview
Clemson welcome Florida State to the Memorial Ground this weekend, with the South Carolina side looking to improve on their 2-1 start to the campaign.
Florida State on the other hand are still undefeated in the NCAA this year, after convincing wins against LSU, Boston College and Southern Miss.
Clemson is just one loss away from elimination in the college football playoffs, so they will certainly be up for what is a must win match this weekend.
