How To Watch Canada vs Morocco Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Canada play their final group stage game on Thursday, as they take on Morocco in a must win game. Ahead of the action we have put together a guide on how to watch all the World Cup action for free this month courtesy of JazzSports, including today’s final game in group F – Canada vs Morocco.

How to Watch Canada vs Morocco

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Register an account by inputting the relevant details. Transfer over an initial qualifying deposit into your account wallet and start placing your World Cup bets!

Best World Cup Betting Sites

Canada vs Morocco Preview

Canada are one of only two teams to have not registered a point at the 2022 World Cup, with hosts Qatar the only side to lose all three games.

Alphonso Davies and co still have a chance to get points on the board at the tournament however however a final group F game against second place Morocco will be no easy task for the Canadians.

Morocco take on Canada on Thursday at 10am ET, with both teams hoping to finish their World Cup group stage campaign with a win when they meet at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco have had a mixed bag of results at the tournament so far, with a disappointing result on matchday one seeing the African side draw with Croatia, in a game they were unlucky to not get all three points.

A huge 2-0 win against Belgium in the second game threw the group into disarray and with one game left to play group F is still all to play for.

Canada are already knocked out of the World Cup however being one of only two sides to blank at the tournament so far, the Maple Leafs will be hoping to go out with a bang in what will be a very difficult test of their strength and determination.

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

Below we have put together a comprehensive list of JazzSports’ main customer bonuses, along with their respective sportsbook promo codes to save you a bit of time – be sure to check out all the Ts&Cs ahead of the World Cup.