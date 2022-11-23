How To Watch Belgium vs Canada Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is well underway and we have put together a guide on how to watch all the World Cup action for free this month courtesy of JazzSports, including today’s late kickoff in group F – Belgium vs Canada.

How to Watch Belgium vs Canada

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Register an account by inputting the relevant details. Transfer over an initial qualifying deposit into your account wallet and start placing your World Cup bets!

Best World Cup Betting Sites

Belgium vs Canada Preview

Belgium take on Canada on Wednesday at 2pm ET, with both teams hoping to make a positive start to their World Cup campaign when they meet at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Belgium are the favourite’s for the matchup and it is no surprise, as the team ranked 2nd in the World FIFA Rankings take on Canada who are ranked outsiders of the group as 41st in the world.

Despite their high ranking, the Red Devils come into the World Cup in poor form having lost two in a row to both Egypt and the Netherlands however they will be confident that they can get the job done against an unexposed Canada side on the World’s biggest stage.

Canada have not featured at the World Cup in 26 years and having lost all the games they played in 1986, the Maple Leaf’s will be looking to right wrongs this year and show what they are really made of.

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

Below we have put together a comprehensive list of JazzSports’ main customer bonuses, along with their respective sportsbook promo codes to save you a bit of time – be sure to check out all the Ts&Cs ahead of the World Cup.