How To Play BetOnline’s Perfect Parlay – Predict All 16 NFL Results And Win $250,000

Here is everything you need to know about BetOnline’s new game Perfect Parlay, that can see football fans win a grand prize of $250,000 when predicting this week’s NFL results.

BetOnline are testing their customers football knowledge this season with their new Perfect Parlay game, with players able to win a whopping grand prize if they predict every NFL result of the week.

How To Bet On NFL With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL wagers

How To Play BetOnline’s Perfect Parlay

The $250,000 Perfect Parlay is a weekly contest offered each week of the 2023 NFL regular season, it opens every week on Wednesday afternoon and closes Sunday at 12:55 pm (ET).

The objective of the $250,000 Perfect Parlay is to correctly predict each of the 16 listed NFL games, either against the spread or the game total. Correctly select each of the 16 games and you can win the $250,000.

This is a free contest to enter; however, you must have placed at least $50 worth of real money wagers over the previous seven days to qualify for the $250,000 prize.

If you correctly predict each of the 16 games and meet the necessary bet requirement, you must send an email to [email protected] within 48 hours after completion of the Monday Night Football game to claim your $250,000.

It is key that players put “Perfect Parlay Winner” as the subject line of the email and include their username in the body of the email.

If a player does not claim the $250,000 within the stated timeframe, the $250,000 will be forfeited, if no one correctly picks all 16 spreads/totals, the $250,000 will not be awarded that week. If numerous contestants qualify for the $250,000, it will be split evenly amongst them.

BetOnline will not payout on any pushes, as these will be graded as a loss the same way a game cancellation would be.

Only one entry per account is permitted. Additionally, placing entries from multiple BetOnline accounts is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

The $250,000 will be paid into the winner(s) account(s) in weekly installments of $4,807.69 per week over a 52-week period.

BetOnline has the right to change, amend and/or cancel this promotion at any time without notice.

Related Content