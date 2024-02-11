See how to place Super Bowl player prop bets in Texas with the best US sports betting sites below. Join the trusted sportsbooks that will allow Super Bowl LVIII player prop bets in TX today and in ANY US State.



Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Texas

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section

4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Texas Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Texas? Anyone that lives in Texas can bet on NFL player prop bets with our established US sportsbooks on this page. If you live in the US, all you need to be is aged 18+ and be able to complete the simple sign-up process based on the criteria below. Aged 18 and over

Be in Texas or another US state

Valid email address for verification

No KYC or ID checks

Can deposit with one of their many methods (inc crypto) How To Pick Winning Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets Stats and trends are often billed as one of the safest ways to make selections for NFL player prop bets. With a player’s form and recent stats good markers on NFL markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks. See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets. Example Of Super Bowl LVIII Player Prop bets See below example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline. Travis Kelce first player to have a reception @ +175 with BetOnline

Christian McCaffery 2+ Touchdowns @ +200 with BetOnline

Mahomes over 7.5 yards on 1st TD pass @ -150 with BetOnline