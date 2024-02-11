American Football

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Texas | TX Sports Betting

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mississippi Sports Betting
Mississippi Sports Betting

See how to place Super Bowl player prop bets in Texas with the best US sports betting sites below. Join the trusted sportsbooks that will allow Super Bowl LVIII player prop bets in TX today and in ANY US State.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Texas

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section
4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Texas Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Texas?

Anyone that lives in Texas can bet on NFL player prop bets with our established US sportsbooks on this page. If you live in the US, all you need to be is aged 18+ and be able to complete the simple sign-up process based on the criteria below.

  • Aged 18 and over
  • Be in Texas or another US state
  • Valid email address for verification
  • No KYC or ID checks
  • Can deposit with one of their many methods (inc crypto)

How To Pick Winning Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets

Stats and trends are often billed as one of the safest ways to make selections for NFL player prop bets. With a player’s form and recent stats good markers on NFL markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl LVIII Player Prop bets

See below example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.

  • Travis Kelce first player to have a reception @ +175 with BetOnline
  • Christian McCaffery 2+ Touchdowns @ +200 with BetOnline
  • Mahomes over 7.5 yards on 1st TD pass @ -150 with BetOnline
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Drake Super Bowl Bet 2024
American Football

LATEST Drake Super Bowl Bet 2024: Who Will Have To Overcome The Drake Curse This Year?

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl Florida Betting Alternatives
American Football
Best Florida Sports Betting Alternatives For Those Who Can’t Access The Hard Rock App
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024

Florida residents can bet on the Super Bowl for the first time this year, but the regulations around the Hard Rock Bet app mean many will still miss out on…

Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maine | ME Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maine | Our guide to betting on player prop bets on ME sports betting sites

Mississippi Sports Betting
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Texas | TX Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
Como Apostar no Super Bowl no Brasil – Apostas Esportivas no Brasil
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
Cómo Apostar en el Super Bowl en Texas – Apuestas Deportivas en TX
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In New Jersey | Sports Betting Bonus for NJ Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top