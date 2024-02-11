Ohio based sports bettors can place their Super Bowl player prop bets using the trusted sportsbooks listed within this article. Not only that, but sign-up bonuses and free bets can also be claimed and used on Sunday’s showdown in OH today.

Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Ohio

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section

4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Ohio?

Anyone in Ohio can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Ohio or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

How To Pick Winning Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets

It is important to take note of recent statistics and trends when deciding on your player prop selections, as these can give you a rough idea of what to expect come kickoff. You can make player prop selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl 58 player prop bets

Using BetOnline, we’ve listed some of the most popular player prop bets that have been placed on the sports betting site.

Isiah Pacheco 1+ Touchdowns @ -134 with BetOnline

Brock Purdy 14+ Rushing Yards @ -121 with BetOnline

George Kittle 5+ Receptions @ +134 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes 36+ Pass Attempts @ -176 with BetOnline

