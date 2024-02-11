Residents of New Jersey can place their Super Bowl player prop bets legally in New Jersey with our trusted sportsbooks.

Best New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in New Jersey

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section

4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In New Jersey?

Anyone in New Jersey can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in New Jersey or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

How To Pick Winning 49ers vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

The best way to make an informed pick for this year’s Super Bowl is to look at past stats and form to make an educated pick for the match. This means you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

Here is an example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer @ -126 with BetOnline

Deebo Samuel Over 59.5 receiving yards @ -130 with BetOnline

Brock Purdy Over 247.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline