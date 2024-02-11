New Hampshire residents can Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets on the 49ers vs Chiefs on Sunday with our trusted sportsbooks.

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in New Hampshire

Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In New Hampshire?

Anyone in New Hampshire can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in New Hampshire or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

How To Pick Winning 49ers vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

The best way of selecting a successful player prop bet is by using stats and trends to make an educated decision as they allow you to consider a player’s form. This means you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, anytime touchdown scorer and many more on our Sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

Here is an example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.

Rashee Rice over 68.5 receiving yards @ -126 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes over 260.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline

Brock Purdy over 247.5 passing yards @ -118 with BetOnline