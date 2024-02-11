Mississippi residents can bet on Super Bowl LVIII player prop bets this weekend using the top-rated sportsbooks on this page. Sign up below and get free bets to use on the Chiefs vs 49ers in MS today.

Best Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Mississippi

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section

4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Mississippi Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Mississippi?

Anyone in Mississippi can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Mississippi or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

How To Pick Winning 49ers vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

By using trends and statistics you can make a more informed decision on your Super Bowl prop bets this year, with a vast array of markets available including, first touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receptions and many more on our established sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl 58 Player Prop Bets

Here is an example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.

Isiah Pacheco over 69.5 rushing yards @ -114 with BetOnline

Travis Kelce Over 72.5 receiving yards @ -121 with BetOnline

Brock Purdy Over 247.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline