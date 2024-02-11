Editorial

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Mississippi | MS Sports Betting

Lee Astley
Mississippi residents can bet on Super Bowl LVIII player prop bets this weekend using the top-rated sportsbooks on this page. Sign up below and get free bets to use on the Chiefs vs 49ers in MS today.

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Mississippi

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section
4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Mississippi Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Mississippi?

Anyone in Mississippi can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Mississippi or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto

How To Pick Winning 49ers vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

By using trends and statistics you can make a more informed decision on your Super Bowl prop bets this year, with a vast array of markets available including, first touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receptions and many more on our established sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl 58 Player Prop Bets

Here is an example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.

  • Isiah Pacheco over 69.5 rushing yards @ -114 with BetOnline
  • Travis Kelce Over 72.5 receiving yards @ -121 with BetOnline
  • Brock Purdy Over 247.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
