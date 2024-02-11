Maryland bettors can bet on Super Bowl player props using the sportsbooks on this page. Become a member below and get welcome bonuses to use on Super Bowl LVIII in MD today.

Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Maryland

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Find ‘Player Props’ section

4. Pick some selections and place your player prop bets

Maryland Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maryland?

Anyone in Maryland can bet on NFL player prop bets easily using these sportsbooks. If you live anywhere in the United States as long as you are 18 and over, you can bet on Super Bowl today if able to complete the steps below.

18 and over

Be in Maryland or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto and a range of other methods

How To Pick Winning Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets

Using statistics and trends is the number one way to choose selections for player prop bets. Factors such as a player’s recent performance can help you make the winning choices for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, sacks and much more.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl 58 Player Prop bets

Here is an example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.

Mahomes at least 2 Passing Touchdowns @ -176 with BetOnline

Brock Purdy 2+ Touchdowns @ -130 with BetOnline

Mahomes Over 265.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline