Maryland bettors can bet on Super Bowl player props using the sportsbooks on this page. Become a member below and get welcome bonuses to use on Super Bowl LVIII in MD today.
Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Maryland
1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Find ‘Player Props’ section
4. Pick some selections and place your player prop bets
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
Maryland Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maryland?
Anyone in Maryland can bet on NFL player prop bets easily using these sportsbooks. If you live anywhere in the United States as long as you are 18 and over, you can bet on Super Bowl today if able to complete the steps below.
- 18 and over
- Be in Maryland or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
- No KYC checks
- Can deposit with Crypto and a range of other methods
How To Pick Winning Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets
Using statistics and trends is the number one way to choose selections for player prop bets. Factors such as a player’s recent performance can help you make the winning choices for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, sacks and much more.
See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.
Example Of Super Bowl 58 Player Prop bets
Here is an example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.
- Mahomes at least 2 Passing Touchdowns @ -176 with BetOnline
- Brock Purdy 2+ Touchdowns @ -130 with BetOnline
- Mahomes Over 265.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline