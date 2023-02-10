Site News

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In The USA

Josh Stedman
3 min read
How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in the USA

How To Pick Winning Eagles vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

Using stats and trends is the simplest way to make selections for player prop bets. Taking into account a player’s form will mean you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our player prop bets.

  • Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season
  • Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season
  • Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games
  • Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game

Using the stats above, we can create player prop bets with the individual selections as shown below.

    • Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline
    • Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline
    • Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline

Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In The US?

Anyone in the USA can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

      • 18 and over
      • Be in a US state
      • Have a valid email address for verification
      • No KYC checks
      • Can deposit with Crypto
Josh Stedman

Josh is an experienced sports content writer, writing for sites such as GiveMeSport and The 72. A lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan who dreams of writing about his club full time. Sheffield Hallam MA Sports Journalism & BA (Hons) Sports Studies graduate.
