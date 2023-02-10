Best Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Sites In The USA

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Industry leader with great prop bets

XBet – New brand with high prop bet odds. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500

GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets including National Anthem

Bovada – Easy-to-use platform for Super Bowl prop bets. $750 Welcome Bonus

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in the USA

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section

4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

How To Pick Winning Eagles vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

Using stats and trends is the simplest way to make selections for player prop bets. Taking into account a player’s form will mean you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our player prop bets.

Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season

Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season

Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games

Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game

Using the stats above, we can create player prop bets with the individual selections as shown below.

Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline



Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In The US?

Anyone in the USA can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over Be in a US state Have a valid email address for verification No KYC checks Can deposit with Crypto







