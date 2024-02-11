American Football

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Arizona | AZ Sportsbooks

Lee Astley
Super Bowl

Arizona residents can bet on super bowl player props using the tried and tested sportsbooks in this article. Sign up below and get welcome bonuses to use on Chiefs vs 49ers player prop bets in AZ today. 

Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Arizona

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Locate ‘Player Props’ section
4. Decide on your selections and place your player prop bets

Arizona Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Arizona?

Anyone in Arizona can bet on NFL player prop bets with ease using our sportsbooks. If you live anywhere in the United States, all you need to be is at least 18 years old and be able to complete the easy sign-up process listed below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Arizona or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto and a range of other methods

How To Pick Winning Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets

Looking at and using stats is the best way to make selections for player prop bets. Factors such as a player’s form can help you make the right choices for markets such as rushing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, passing yards, sacks and much more on our sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl 58 Player Prop bets

Here is an example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.

  • Mahomes over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ -124 with BetOnline
  • Christian McCaffery 2+ Touchdowns @ +200 with BetOnline
  • Mahomes Over 245.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
