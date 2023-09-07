Combining selection is made easy with Everygame, who are home to excellent parlay building capabilities. With that in mind, we will guide you through the best ways to place an NFL same game parlay in time for the start of the new season, along with a sizeable welcome offer from Everygame.
Bet On The NFL With Everygame – 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
NFL fans have been given the chance to claim a total of $500 in free bets for the start of the 2023/24 season.
- Click to register with Everygame
- Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in NFL bets
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Everygame
- Sign up with Everygame
- Locate the NFL markets and select your chosen game
- Flick through the prop bets (e.g. passing yards, over/under spreads)
- Build your same game parlay, select your wager amount and place your bet
Why Join Everygame For NFL Betting?
Everygame is one of the longest operating online sportsbooks having launched in 1996, and once you are a fully-fledged customers you will be met with a wide variety of of NFL markets to choose form.
There are, of course, traditional markets such as moneyline winners, outright and over/under spreads, while player prop picks and match combos are great ways to begin building your money.
Being an offshore sportsbook, they also allow players from anywhere in the USA to become a member, while you also won’t be subject to ‘Know Your Customer’ checks.
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Options at Everygame
NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular choices for fans and regular bettors.
Selecting multiple bets for the same game offers customers the chance to bet on bigger odds, and therefore, a more lucrative payout.
Taking the Chiefs vs Lions opener as an example – you could bet on Patrick Mahomes to throw a certain amount of passing touchdowns, the Chiefs to cover the spread and there to be ‘xx’ amount of total points.
Reasons To Bet With Everygame
- Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season
- Bet in ANY US State
- Existing customer offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
