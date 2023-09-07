How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Everygame – USA Sports Betting Sites

Find out how to place an NFL same game parlay with Everygame for the new 2023/24 season with our quick guide. We have also featured some generous welcome offers to help you when picking your NFL same game parlay selections.
|1.
|
100% Up to $500 For New Customers
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Bet On The NFL With Everygame 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
- Click to register with Everygame
- Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in NFL bets
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Everygame
- Make an account with Everygame
- Navigate to the NFL markets using the main menu
- Select your game, pick out your props and combine them as one NFL same game parlay
- Input your chosen amount to wager and place the bet
Why Join Everygame For NFL Betting?
Everygame is one of the best picks for NFL bettors that has built up a trusting reputation in the USA as one of the ‘go-to’ American Football betting site.
They showcase all the main NFL markets, so are a top pick to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager from ANY state in the US.
Everygame also has in place a very generous 100% welcome bonus of £500 – meaning a total of $500 in free NFL bets to be claimed.
There are also many Everygame NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you snapping up the best NFL offers long after joining.
Including a winning a trip to Super Bowl LVIII, NFL comps to play and you can even be rewarded for referring your own friends to Everygame.
Be sure to join Everygame for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Options At Everygame
NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular choices for fans and regular bettors.
It allows users to combine selections into one bet, which in turn boosts the odds and means you can attempt to receive a larger payout.
Taking the Chiefs vs Lions opener as an example – you could bet on Isiah Pacheco to score a TD, the Chiefs to win and there to be ‘xx’ amount of total points.
Reasons To Bet With Everygame
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season
- Bet in ANY US State
- Existing customer offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
