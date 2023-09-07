How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Bovada – USA Sports Betting Sites

NFL

Find out how to place an NFL same game parlay with Bovada for the new 2023/24 season with our quick guide. We have also featured some generous welcome offers to help you when picking your NFL same game parlay selections. 

How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Bovada

  • Make an account with Bovada
  • Navigate to the NFL markets using the main menu
  • Select your game, pick out your props and combine them as one NFL same game parlay
  • Input your chosen amount to wager and place the bet

Why Join Bovada For NFL Betting?

Bovada is one of the leading choices for NFL bettors that has built up a solid reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football betting sites, especially for same game parlay betting!

They have all the main NFL markets, so are a first-rate selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with Bovada from ANY state in the US.

Bovada also has in place a very generous welcome bonus of 75% with a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim – if you want to max-out then just deposit the full $1000.

There are also many Bovada NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

Including getting rewarded the more time you bet, and you can also cash-in if you refer any friends.

Be sure to join Bovada for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.

NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Options At Bovada

NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular choices for fans and regular bettors.

It allows users to combine selections into one bet, which in turn boosts the odds and means you can attempt to receive a larger payout.

Taking the Chiefs vs Lions opener as an example – you could bet on Isiah Pacheco to score a TD, the Chiefs to win and there to be ‘xx’ amount of total points.

Reasons To Bet With Bovada

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Arrow to top