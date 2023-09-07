How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With BetOnline – USA Sports Betting Sites

Parlay bets are some of the best ways to maximise your winnings, and ahead of the return of the NFL, we have put together this quick guide. We have also featured a worthwhile welcome offer from BetOnline to help get you off the ground when placing your NFL same game parlay selections.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
Bet On The NFL With BetOnline (50% Deposit Bonus up to $1000)
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL same game parlay
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With BetOnline
- Make an account with BetOnline
- Navigate to the NFL markets using the main menu
- Select your game, pick out your props and combine them as one NFL same game parlay
- Input your chosen wager amount and place your bet
Why Join BetOnline For NFL Betting?
BetOnline have established themselves as a popular destination for US bettors, who can access thousands of NFL markets at the click of a button.
For avid fans, there is no shortage of options with which to expend your bonus, with everything from traditional markets such as moneyline winners and spreads, right the way through to NFL same game parlays to start unlocking those big bucks.
Being an offshore sportsbook, they also allow players from ANY US state to join, while you also won’t be subject to tedious ‘Know Your Customer’ checks.
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Options at BetOnline
NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular choices for fans and regular bettors.
It allows users to combine selections into one bet, which in turn boosts the odds and means you can attempt to receive a larger payout.
Taking the Chiefs vs Lions opener as an example – you could bet on Patrick Mahomes to throw a certain amount of passing yards, the Chiefs to win and there to be ‘xx’ amount of total points.
Reasons To Bet With BetOnline
- Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season
- Bet in ANY US State
- Existing customer offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
