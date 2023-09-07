NFL

How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With BetNow – USA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL BETTING APPS2
NFL BETTING APPS2

Find out how to place an NFL same game parlay with BetNow for the new 2023/24 season with our quick guide. We have also featured some generous welcome offers to help you when picking your NFL same game parlay selections. 

10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Bet On The NFL With BetNow 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $300 BetNow NFL Free Bet

How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With BetNow

  • Make an account with BetNow
  • Navigate to the NFL markets using the main menu
  • Select your game, pick out your props and combine them as one NFL same game parlay
  • Input your chosen amount to wager and place the bet

Why Join BetNow For NFL Betting?

BetNow is one of the leading choices for NFL bettors that has built up a solid reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football betting site.

They have all the main NFL markets, so are a first-rate selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with BetNow from ANY state in the US.

BetNow also has in place a very generous welcome bonus of 75% welcome bonus with a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim – if you want to max-out then just deposit the full $1000.

There are also many BetNow NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

Including a 25% reup bonus, NFL contests and getting paid for referring friends

Be sure to join BetNow for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.

NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Options At BetNow

NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular choices for fans and regular bettors.

It allows users to combine selections into one bet, which in turn boosts the odds and means you can attempt to receive a larger payout.

Taking the Chiefs vs Lions opener as an example – you could bet on Isiah Pacheco to score a TD, the Chiefs to win and there to be ‘xx’ amount of total points.

Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL

LATEST How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Everygame – USA Sports Betting Sites

Author image Kyle Curran  •  51s
Hurts and Belichick pic
NFL
Patriots’ Bill Belichick has high praise for Jalen Hurts ahead of their Week 1 vs. the Eagles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  10min

This Sunday, the New England Patriots will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. After going 8-9 last season, the Patriots would love to have a winning record this season…

NFL BETTING APPS2
NFL
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With BetNow – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  14min

Find out how to place an NFL same game parlay with BetNow for the new 2023/24 season with our quick guide. We have also featured some generous welcome offers to…

236a4278f7bfe0a7e5f34e290a27a9d4
NFL
Panthers WR Depth Chart: DJ Chark and Adam Thielen Battling Injuries
Author image Owen Jones  •  27min
Best NFL Betting Sites
NFL
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Bovada – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  36min
NFL Same Game Parlay
NFL
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Everygame – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  38min
NFL Same Game Parlay
NFL
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With BetOnline – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  44min
Arrow to top