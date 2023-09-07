How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With BetNow – USA Sports Betting Sites

Find out how to place an NFL same game parlay with BetNow for the new 2023/24 season with our quick guide. We have also featured some generous welcome offers to help you when picking your NFL same game parlay selections.
|1.
|
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Bet On The NFL With BetNow 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
- Create a BetNow account
- Deposit funds into your account
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL wagers
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With BetNow
- Make an account with BetNow
- Navigate to the NFL markets using the main menu
- Select your game, pick out your props and combine them as one NFL same game parlay
- Input your chosen amount to wager and place the bet
Why Join BetNow For NFL Betting?
BetNow is one of the leading choices for NFL bettors that has built up a solid reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football betting site.
They have all the main NFL markets, so are a first-rate selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with BetNow from ANY state in the US.
BetNow also has in place a very generous welcome bonus of 75% welcome bonus with a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim – if you want to max-out then just deposit the full $1000.
There are also many BetNow NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.
Including a 25% reup bonus, NFL contests and getting paid for referring friends
Be sure to join BetNow for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Options At BetNow
NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular choices for fans and regular bettors.
It allows users to combine selections into one bet, which in turn boosts the odds and means you can attempt to receive a larger payout.
Taking the Chiefs vs Lions opener as an example – you could bet on Isiah Pacheco to score a TD, the Chiefs to win and there to be ‘xx’ amount of total points.
Reasons To Bet With BetNow
- 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
- Bet in ANY US State
- 10% weekly rebate
- Vast NFL markets for various games
- Existing customer NFL offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- T&C’s apply
