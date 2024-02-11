If you’re looking to bet on a Super Bowl same game parlay in Virginia then use our trusted sports betting sites below.

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Following stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, equipping you with everything you need to predict the events of a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Below we have an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +800, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $800.

Deebo Samuel 1+ Touchdown +140

Rashee Rice 1+ Touchdown +120

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards -115

Patrick Mahomes 2+ Passing TD’s -155

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +800 With BetOnline

Virginia Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Virginia can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Virginia or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto