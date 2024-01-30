Betting

How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In USA – Best US Sports Betting Sites For NFL

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
4 min read
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA

The stage is set for Sunday 11th February, as the very best the NFL has to offer descend on Las Vegas. The exhaustive guide below will show you how to place a Super Bowl same game parlay in the USA, using SportsLens’ pick of the best welcome offers and sportsbooks.

As far as popular NFL options go, same game parlay betting is a firm favorite amongst keen and causal bettors alike. With one final opportunity to savor the season in little under a fortnight, see the best ways to go about placing your Super Bowl parlays below.

Featuring our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks – BetOnline – players across the US can make an account and place their wages, even if your respective states are yet to pass sports betting into law.

Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

List Of The Best US Sports Betting Sites For Same Game Parlays

  1. BetOnline – Widest NFL market coverage on this list
  2. MyBookie – Generous welcome offer worth up to $1000
  3. Bovada – NFL specialists with excellent same game parlay building
  4. BetNow – Regular customer loyalty rewards
  5. Everygame – Decades of experience and deep NFL parlay markets

Best US Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

By clicking the link below, you can head straight over to BetOnline, where as a new customer, you can stand to receive up to $1,000 worth of bonuses.

Further down we explain how their sportsbook promo works, and why placing a same game parlay for the Super Bowl is a wise choice.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA

Below we run through, firstly how to become eligible for BetOnline’s new customer offering, and secondly how to make full use of their parlay building capabilities ahead of the Super Bowl.

1. Create a BetOnline Account

By clicking the button above, you will be sent to BetOnline’s sign-up page. Here, just fill out the empty fields with a few details such as your email and date of birth – this should take a few minutes.

2. Make a First Deposit

Whether you are choosing to deposit using traditional methods, or perhaps want to take advantage of BetOnline’s crypto betting facilities, customers are afforded flexibility when it comes to making a deposit.

As a new player, you can become eligible for their 50% deposit bonus, worth a maximum of $1,000. The minimum requirement for this offer is set at $55 and works all the way up to $2,000.

How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA

3. Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Now you are set-up, just click on the ‘NFL’ tab on the main menu to find the only remaining date on the calendar.

Here, you can flick through all of the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs odds, with everything from popular markets such as moneyline winners and over/under spreads, right down to exclusive options such as player performance duels and game-time specials.

In order to place your Super Bowl same game parlays, you will need to scroll down to find the full list of game and player prop bets. Here, you can combine selections for a higher odds wager – for example, you could bet on Patrick Mahomes passing yards, as well as which team will win the Super Bowl in the same bet.

NFL Parlay Betting Options at BetOnline

In this section, we run through the types of markets you can combine to make a same game parlay, along with the early Super Bowl LVIII odds for the 49ers vs Chiefs.

Super Bowl Game Props

Game props allow players to decide on specific events – for example, you can wager on which team will be leading at half time, or perhaps the eventual margin of victory.

Here are some more examples below:

  • Over/under points spread
  • Handicap betting
  • Points scored by a given team
  • Team touchdowns, sacks etc

Super Bowl Player Props

The other way to bulk out a same game parlay is to add player props, which allows users to wager on whether a specific player will achieve a certain target throughout the game.

Typically, sportsbooks will set their own spread, and bettors will pick the ‘over’ or ‘under’ depending on whether they believe the player can achieve that total.

For example, in the context of Super Bowl LVIII, it could be predicting how many passing yards Brock Purdy gets, or the amount of receiving yards Travis Kelce registers.

Again, here’s a few more examples of player props:

  • Sacks
  • Receptions
  • Tackles and assists
  • Receiving yards
  • Rushing yards
  • Touchdowns

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs +107 | San Francisco 49ers -127
  • Over/Under: Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110
  • Spread: Chiefs +1.5 -110 | 49ers -1.5 -110
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
