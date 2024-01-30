The stage is set for Sunday 11th February, as the very best the NFL has to offer descend on Las Vegas. The exhaustive guide below will show you how to place a Super Bowl same game parlay in the USA, using SportsLens’ pick of the best welcome offers and sportsbooks.

As far as popular NFL options go, same game parlay betting is a firm favorite amongst keen and causal bettors alike. With one final opportunity to savor the season in little under a fortnight, see the best ways to go about placing your Super Bowl parlays below.

Featuring our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks – BetOnline – players across the US can make an account and place their wages, even if your respective states are yet to pass sports betting into law.

BetOnline – Widest NFL market coverage on this list

How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA

Below we run through how to make full use of their parlay building capabilities ahead of the Super Bowl.

3. Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Now you are set-up, just click on the ‘NFL’ tab on the main menu to find the only remaining date on the calendar.

Here, you can flick through all of the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs odds, with everything from popular markets such as moneyline winners and over/under spreads, right down to exclusive options such as player performance duels and game-time specials.

In order to place your Super Bowl same game parlays, you will need to scroll down to find the full list of game and player prop bets. Here, you can combine selections for a higher odds wager – for example, you could bet on Patrick Mahomes passing yards, as well as which team will win the Super Bowl in the same bet.

NFL Parlay Betting Options at BetOnline

In this section, we run through the types of markets you can combine to make a same game parlay, along with the early Super Bowl LVIII odds for the 49ers vs Chiefs.

Super Bowl Game Props

Game props allow players to decide on specific events – for example, you can wager on which team will be leading at half time, or perhaps the eventual margin of victory.

Here are some more examples below:

Over/under points spread

Handicap betting

Points scored by a given team

Team touchdowns, sacks etc

Super Bowl Player Props

The other way to bulk out a same game parlay is to add player props, which allows users to wager on whether a specific player will achieve a certain target throughout the game.

Typically, sportsbooks will set their own spread, and bettors will pick the ‘over’ or ‘under’ depending on whether they believe the player can achieve that total.

For example, in the context of Super Bowl LVIII, it could be predicting how many passing yards Brock Purdy gets, or the amount of receiving yards Travis Kelce registers.

Again, here’s a few more examples of player props:

Sacks

Receptions

Tackles and assists

Receiving yards

Rushing yards

Touchdowns

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Moneyline : Kansas City Chiefs +107 | San Francisco 49ers -127

: Kansas City Chiefs +107 | San Francisco 49ers -127 Over/Under : Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110

: Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110 Spread: Chiefs +1.5 -110 | 49ers -1.5 -110